Tuesday, September 12, 2017 Mostly Cloudy
Constituency Office of Jeff Yurek, MPP
Anniversary of September 11th

The following is a statement from Elgin-Middlesex-London MPP Jeff Yurek on the anniversary of September 11th:

"The community continues to mourn the loss of St. Thomas Fire Chief Rob Broadbent. Please know that his family, the community, and all the fire fighters and staff are in our prayers.

Today marks a very important day as we remember the victims of a terrorist attack 16 years ago on September 11, 2001. We stand together as a nation to remember those victims and their families.

We also stand together to remember and give thanks to the heroes of that tragic day. The first responders (firefighters, police, paramedics) for their acts of bravery on 9-11. While others were running away from the burning buildings, these men and women ran towards the devastation. A selfless act to save lives. Unfortunately, many of those heroes died that day.

We are blessed to have a dedicated team of first responders in Elgin-Middlesex-London - thank you for all that you do to keep our community safe."


Last Updated: Monday, 11 September 2017 17:55:30 PM EST

