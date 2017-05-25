THE BUCCANEER RESTAURANT

Dedication to Canadians was Inspiring

May 16, 2017 (St. Thomas, ON) - Karen Vecchio, Member of Parliament for Elgin-Middlesex-London, and Official Opposition Critic for Families, Children and Social Development, issued the following statement upon learning that Interim Leader of the Conservative Party of Canada, Rona Ambrose, will be retiring from federal politics when the House of Commons rises for the summer recess in June 2017:

"Nearly 2 years ago, I joined Rona Ambrose and 338 colleagues from across Canada to form the 42nd Parliament. Little did I know what an enormous impact Rona would have on my first 20 months in Ottawa. Rona's experience, mentoring, dedication, and true love for Canada inspired me and I thank her for that. Rona has been an incredible leader for our party, uniting us and teaching us what it means to be responsible. Thank you to JP for your support to the spouses and especially to my husband, your honesty and friendship means the world to Mike. Rona, we will miss you. Thank you for your leadership. Best wishes on your future with JP and your family. You've served your constituents and Canada very well, and for that I say thank you!"