by Doug Harvey
Almost Back To Normal

Day to day operations at the Legion are almost back to normal. For over seven months the construction of the new sewage pumping station located at the corner of Bridge and Carlow has had a negative effect on events that have taken place at the Legion. That part of Carlow Road that was once closed and all dug up, has now been filled, leveled, and opened with a fresh primer coat of ashault, infact the whole Bridge and Carlow intersection has had that primer coat of asphault.

With the construction in the area almost completed and the road paved and opened, the Port Stanley Legion Last Post Branch 410 can have their annual Remembrance Day Parade that marches across the lift bridge to the Cenotaph in Veterans Park, in front of the Legion, on Sunday, November 5th, for the 11:00 a.m. service almost free of any signs of the construction that took place there all spring, summer, and fall.

Come to the Port Stanley Legion Last Post Branch 410 and show our support for these acts of Remembrance. Everyone is welcome to attend the Remembrance Day Parade at 10:40 a.m. on Sunday November 5th, and a Remembrance Day service at 11:00 a.m. on November 11th.


Last Updated: Friday, 03 November 2017 16:03:39 PM EST

