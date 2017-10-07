background0
Saturday, October 07, 2017 Mist
Port Stanley Beach Hotel Accommodation on Lake Erie's Beach
Port Stanley Foodland
Port Stanley News
Century 21 First Canadian Corp
Port Stanley Festival Theatre 2017 Season
Jeff Yurek, MPP
Port Stanley News.com for complete Web Advertising

Port Stanley News RSS Feed News Agriculture Week

News

Constituency Office of Jeff Yurek, MPP
Agriculture Week

The following is a statement from the PC Critic of Health Jeff Yurek on Agriculture Week:

"This week in October we recognize the importance of Agriculture in Ontario.

The province is home to growers that produce a wide variety of nutritious fruit, vegetables, eggs, dairy, and meat. The work of our farmers is crucial to Ontario's thriving economy.

Ontario's agricultural sector, comprised of over 200 farm commodities, supports more than 800,000 jobs and contributes more than $37 billion towards our economy.

Unfortunately, the Wynne government has introduced legislation that could potentially harm this vital sector of Ontario's economy. The government needs to do the right thing, and engage with the farming community on the potential impacts to farming families and their businesses.

This week provides us with an opportunity to share our appreciation and say thank you for the tireless work of Ontario's over 37,000 farm families, and celebrate Ontario's agricultural sector.

I would like to encourage everyone to buy local this Thanksgiving and provide support to our farmers in Elgin-Middlesex-London."


Last Updated: Friday, 06 October 2017 13:58:23 PM EST

Save Money!

Shop

PORT STANLEY
FOODLAND

WEEKLY SPECIALS

Get Air Miles!

CURRENT STORE HOURS
Sun: 8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Thanksgiving Monday:
8:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Tue - Fri: 8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Sat: 8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
TJFox
Bluffs Golf Club

For Tee Times

519-782-7447

Port Stanley
Fitness Center

The Fitness Gym with a View!

Follow Us

Saturday, October 07, 2017 | | Welcome Guest !

World's 1st Proportional Viewing News Web Site. February 5, 2008. Copyright © PortStanleyNews.com

Copyright © 2004 - 2017 Port Stanley News.com All Rights Reserved ISSN 1718-8695