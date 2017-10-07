The following is a statement from the PC Critic of Health Jeff Yurek on Agriculture Week:

"This week in October we recognize the importance of Agriculture in Ontario.

The province is home to growers that produce a wide variety of nutritious fruit, vegetables, eggs, dairy, and meat. The work of our farmers is crucial to Ontario's thriving economy.

Ontario's agricultural sector, comprised of over 200 farm commodities, supports more than 800,000 jobs and contributes more than $37 billion towards our economy.

Unfortunately, the Wynne government has introduced legislation that could potentially harm this vital sector of Ontario's economy. The government needs to do the right thing, and engage with the farming community on the potential impacts to farming families and their businesses.

This week provides us with an opportunity to share our appreciation and say thank you for the tireless work of Ontario's over 37,000 farm families, and celebrate Ontario's agricultural sector.

I would like to encourage everyone to buy local this Thanksgiving and provide support to our farmers in Elgin-Middlesex-London."