Tuesday, November 28, 2017 Mainly Sunny
Agricultural Conservation Scholarship

News

Kettle Creek Conservation Authority
Agricultural Conservation Scholarship

Local Youth Awarded the Elgin County/Kettle Creek Agricultural Conservation Scholarship

November 28, 2017, St. Thomas - Kettle Creek Conservation Authority, Kettle Creek Environmental Trust and Elgin Federation of Agriculture are pleased to announce Abbey Taylor winner of the $500 Elgin County/Kettle Creek Agricultural Conservation Scholarship.

Taylor is an aspiring farmer who is proud to be pursuing studies at Ridgetown College. Her essay "Agriculture and its Positive Compatibility with the Environment" inspired the scholarship committee.

"Ontario's rural landscape is a wonderful mix of farmland and wildlife habitat. Both are extremely diverse and both are vitally important to Ontario as a province," explained Taylor in her essay.

Every year $500 or 75% of the annual interest from the scholarship fund, whichever is greater, is awarded based upon the selection criteria.

Elgin County or Kettle Creek watershed residents, between the ages of 17-30 who are entering or currently pursuing agriculturally-related studies with an emphasis on compatibility with the natural environment at a post-secondary institution are eligible to apply.

The annual deadline for applications is July 1st.


Last Updated: Tuesday, 28 November 2017 16:58:35 PM EST

