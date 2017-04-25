THE BUCCANEER RESTAURANT

background0
Elgin St. Thomas Public Health
Age Friendly Community Plan

Community input is needed to inform Age Friendly Community Plan

St. Thomas, Ontario, April 21, 2017 - A new Age Friendly Steering Committee has hired Shercon Associates Inc. to conduct a needs assessment of the programs, services and structures that exist in Elgin St. Thomas to support our aging population. This includes a series of key informant interviews, focus groups, a community survey and a service provider survey. The community survey, available both online and in print format, gives residents an opportunity to share their thoughts on the current system of services and structures available, and provide feedback on what could make our community more "age friendly". The survey can be found online at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/ESTSCM and in print form at all branch libraries across Elgin County. Citizens of all ages and abilities are invited to complete this community survey by Wednesday, May 24, 2017.

On May 15, from 1:30-3:00 pm, seniors are invited to attend a public focus group at the St. Thomas Seniors' Centre to share their thoughts, ideas and feedback with the consultants. "This is an opportunity for seniors to actively participate in building a healthy age friendly community for years to come" says Elizabeth Sebestyen, Acting Director, St. Thomas Elgin Social Services and Chair of the Age Friendly Steering Committee. Additional focus groups are being planned across Elgin County to coincide with current seniors events and activities.

On Monday, June 5th, Elgin St. Thomas Public Health will host a Community Stakeholder Forum to share the information collected through the focus groups, surveys and interviews with the public. Municipal staff and councillors, service providers, seniors and their family members are all invited to attend this forum to learn more about the study, and to collectively work towards identifying goals and objectives in moving forward with a plan.

To complete the online community survey visit https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/ESTSCM

For more information contact Jessica Lang, Health Promoter jlang@elginhealth.on.ca 519.631.9900 ext.1304

Last Updated: Friday, 21 April 2017 11:06:54 AM EST

