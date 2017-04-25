THE BUCCANEER RESTAURANT

Community input is needed to inform Age Friendly Community Plan
St. Thomas, Ontario, April 21, 2017 - A new Age Friendly Steering Committee has
hired Shercon Associates Inc. to conduct a needs assessment of the programs, services
and structures that exist in Elgin St. Thomas to support our aging population. This
includes a series of key informant interviews, focus groups, a community survey
and a service provider survey. The community survey, available both online and in
print format, gives residents an opportunity to share their thoughts on the current
system of services and structures available, and provide feedback on what could
make our community more "age friendly". The survey can be found online at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/ESTSCM
and in print form at all branch libraries across Elgin County. Citizens of all ages
and abilities are invited to complete this community survey by Wednesday, May 24,
2017.
On May 15, from 1:30-3:00 pm, seniors are invited to attend a public focus group
at the St. Thomas Seniors' Centre to share their thoughts, ideas and feedback with
the consultants. "This is an opportunity for seniors to actively participate in
building a healthy age friendly community for years to come" says Elizabeth Sebestyen,
Acting Director, St. Thomas Elgin Social Services and Chair of the Age Friendly
Steering Committee. Additional focus groups are being planned across Elgin County
to coincide with current seniors events and activities.
On Monday, June 5th, Elgin St. Thomas Public Health will host a Community Stakeholder
Forum to share the information collected through the focus groups, surveys and interviews
with the public. Municipal staff and councillors, service providers, seniors and
their family members are all invited to attend this forum to learn more about the
study, and to collectively work towards identifying goals and objectives in moving
forward with a plan.
To complete the online community survey visit https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/ESTSCM
For more information contact Jessica Lang, Health Promoter jlang@elginhealth.on.ca 519.631.9900
ext.1304