November 21, 2017 - The sixth annual "A Time to Remember" Memorial Service presented by VON Middlesex-Elgin Supportive Care Program in partnership with Knox Presbyterian Church, 55 Hincks Street, St Thomas takes place on Tuesday, December 5, 2017 at 7 p.m. Faith-based leaders in the community will participate in this non-denominational service, which provides an opportunity to remember loved ones during the holiday season. A social and refreshments will follow the service, providing an additional element of support.

"This quiet reflective service is a meaningful opportunity for all who have experienced loss and who approach the holidays with mixed emotions. It allows us a chance to remember those who have been with us in Christmas' past and to acknowledge their impact on our lives." shares Rev. Mavis Currie, Knox Presbyterian Church, St Thomas.

VON and Knox Church gratefully acknowledge the financial support of the Elgin County Funeral Homes Association. For more information about this event or hospice and grief support services available within Elgin County, please contact VON at 519- 637-6408.