November 21, 2017 - The sixth annual "A Time to Remember" Memorial Service presented
by VON Middlesex-Elgin Supportive Care Program in partnership with Knox Presbyterian
Church, 55 Hincks Street, St Thomas takes place on Tuesday, December 5, 2017 at
7 p.m. Faith-based leaders in the community will participate in this non-denominational
service, which provides an opportunity to remember loved ones during the holiday
season. A social and refreshments will follow the service, providing an additional
element of support.
"This quiet reflective service is a meaningful opportunity for all who have experienced
loss and who approach the holidays with mixed emotions. It allows us a chance to
remember those who have been with us in Christmas' past and to acknowledge their
impact on our lives." shares Rev. Mavis Currie, Knox Presbyterian Church, St Thomas.
VON and Knox Church gratefully acknowledge the financial support of the Elgin County
Funeral Homes Association. For more information about this event or hospice and
grief support services available within Elgin County, please contact VON at 519-
637-6408.