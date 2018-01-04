A Port Stanley Milestone

A long awaited milestone will be achieved on the Berm in 2018 as the final stages
of harbour remediation and risk management measures that Transport Canada agreed
to get completed. For years under Canadian Government control, the Berm
served as a parking lot for Little Beach on the East side, a do it yourself
make shift park in the center, and on the West side a storage and staging area with
paved parking. The West side was also home for some large chemical storage tanks
that were removed in August 2010, a small commercial office that was also removed,
and leftovers of an old coal storage yard. The initial efforts to clean up the East
Berm ended just before the Harbour Divestiture in September 2010 with the removal
of the chemical tanks.
Once the Municipality of Central Elgin took over the harbour, work on an environmental
assessment of the entire Port Stanley Harbour began, and access to the green areas
of the Berm were restricted with large concrete blocks keeping out most motorized
traffic, leaving the area utilized mostly by people walking dogs. It took only seven
years to complete the necessary environmental assessment, come up with an action
plan on what would be done to the Berm, and finally in 2017 access to most of the
berm was restricted with metal fencing creating a containment barricade for heavy
construction machinery.
Existing vegetation that had been allowed to grow for decades, everything from trees,
weeds, bushes, and evasive grasses, every plant had to be stripped from a majority
of the Berm property in order to access the soil below for the proposed remediation
and risk management measures. Over a majority of the Berm, except for the paved
parking area which is considered a suitable containment cap, a Parkland standard
consisting of only a soil containment cap would be placed over the existing contaminated
soil as a means to effectively block exposure to contaminants that could potentially
cause a risk. This entire project was scheduled to be completed by late fall 2017,
but by the winter of 2017 the project was still incomplete, with work now to resume
in early 2018 and be fully completed sometime in 2018. Once all work is completed
access to the Berm will still be restricted to ensure the cap is stable, and that
new vegetation has had an opportunity to establish without disturbance.
As to what happens next with the Berm after the grass starts growing, well this
depends upon how the secondary plan for the Port Stanley Harbour is evolving. Another
public meeting to go over the final draft of the secondary Harbour plan will occur
sometime in mid 2018. Redevelopment of any divestiture lands is difficult due to
ownership restrictions that limit the sale of any divestiture lands without a payback
of divestiture funds during the term of the agreement.