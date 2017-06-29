Statement from Jeff Yurek, MPP, Elgin-Middlesex-London

June 29, 2017 - The following is a statement from MPP Jeff Yurek on the Liberal government's recent announcement to put a moratorium on future school closures until a review is complete:

"The Minister of Education has admitted that her government's existing accommodation review process is flawed weeks after the Thames Valley District School Board (TVDSB) made the decision to close 3 schools in Elgin County.

"While our community looks forward to the new school in Belmont and accepts the closures of South Dorchester and Westminster, I urge the TVDSB to revisit their decision to close Sparta, Springfield and New Sarum. The closures of these 3 schools should not go forward until the government corrects the funding formula for rural schools and a new accommodation review process is in place.

"It is unfortunate that the Minister of Education ignored the voices of parents and the impact of communities while allowing this flawed process to proceed.

"I will work to ensure that the review announced by the Minister will include the reinstatement of funding for rural schools and that impacts to communities are considered during the accommodation review process.

"This is the right thing to do for our children, our parents and our community."