by Doug Harvey
A Mock Disaster Exercise

Accidents happen anywhere, and the first responders that come to your rescue will most likely be involved with the fire department. Keeping a fireman trained with enough skills to handle any emergency situation is a difficult task that involves many hours spent in a classroom, and on the job simulation exercise's that challenge a fireman's ability in an emergency response type situation.

On September 23, 2017, the Central Elgin Fire Department Belmont Station hosted a Mock Disaster Exercise at the Belmont Fire Station that involved training for a large-scale emergency. The simulation brought together an overturned school bus with children onboard, a leaking ammonia tank, and a small damaged 4-door sedan with the driver on the ground in the middle of the leaking tank and car. Involved in today's exercise were firemen from the Belmont, Union, and Port Stanley Fire Stations.

This simulation exercise would test the readiness to respond to a variety of hazards, rescue approximately 20 victims with varied injuries, and to see what works and what areas to learn from in this environment.

Last Updated: Saturday, 23 September 2017 18:53:20 PM EST

