Bottom line, a living wage is good for business ~ Living Wage Week November 5-10, 2017

St. Thomas, November 1, 2017 - Over half a million people in Ontario make less than a living wage. Yet, paying a living wage to employees is more than just proof of a corporation's core values or the company's support for social justice; it also makes good business sense: It increases retention rates, reduces absenteeism, improves morale and boosts productivity. And upping the spending power of families stimulates the local economy. Bottom line, a living wage is good for business.

Celebrating Living Wage Week is an opportunity to highlight the Living Wage Employer Program and the importance of a living wage to the St. Thomas-Elgin community. Ontario's 30+ living wage communities and 160+ living wage employers are turning a basic idea into a province-wide movement. Join with us at Libro Credit Union, 1073 Talbot St. St. Thomas, on Wednesday, November 8th at 3pm as we celebrate Living Wage Week together with Libro Credit Union, a local Living Wage employer.

Living Wage Employer Program

Living wage employers are leaders amongst their peers. A growing number of forward-thinking employers are supporting the living wage in terms of the benefits it can have for their business and for the health of their workforce. One of those living wage employers is Steelway Building Systems in Aylmer. President, Bryan White, recognizes the importance of a living wage and the philosophy behind it for his employees as well as his business. "Today, we are reminded of the awesome responsibility we have as employers as we strive to provide an emotionally and financially rewarding environment for those in our span of care." He adds, "Whether it be our products, quality, or wages, the minimum was never a benchmark that Glen White, our founder, strived for."

The Living Wage Employer Program certifies the organization as a living wage employer and offers recognition for the company's commitment to the community. More information on Living Wage Employer Program is available at www.ontariolivingwage.ca

What is a living wage?

The Living wage calculated for St. Thomas-Elgin for 2017 is $16.03/hr. The calculation uses a national methodology created by the Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives reflecting the income that two working parents with young children must bring home in order to provide a basic level of economic security. While the calculation factors in expenses like food, rent, clothing, transportation and child care, it does not include coverage of costs for personal lifestyle choices such as smoking, or the cost of pets, home ownership or debt repayment.

Ontario Living Wage Network

A growing number of supporters recognize the living wage as a call to action and an achievable poverty reduction strategy. "We are a network of employers, employees, NGOs, non-profits, and researchers who are championing and showcasing the growing wave of living wage initiatives in every corner of Ontario," says Greg deGroot-Maggetti, Chair of the Ontario Living Wage Network.

To learn more about the St. Thomas-Elgin Living Wage Calculation, visit: www.livingwagestthomas.com

Connect on Facebook: www.facebook.com/Living-Wage-St-Thomas-Elgin-292011204506894/?ref=nf