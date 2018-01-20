THE BUCCANEER RESTAURANT

Select a Viewing Option
Enter your Search Phrase.
Search
A familiar sight when traveling in Port Stanley's main beach area will soon be gone
forever. Demolition of the last remaining painted mural of tall ships on one of
McAsphalt's Industries Ltd. product tanks will soon be completed. The reasons for demolition are
believed to be due to aging equipment and to safeguard against any product containment
issues.
Last time there was any product containment issues at the plant was in December 22, 2010 when
one of the tanks ruptured causing a substantial spill. The basic grade asphalt spill
was totally contained in the site's secondary containment system, without the heat,
as the product leaked from the tank the cold weather helped cool off the basic grade
asphalt to a more solid and thick consistency faster, just like toffee, not allowing
it to migrate into the ground. At that time McAsphalt stated that they would be able
to reclaim about 95% of the spilled product, and the other 5% that could not be
reclaimed, because it was a non-regulated product, it would go to a landfill site.
World's 1st Proportional Viewing News Web Site. February 5, 2008. Copyright © PortStanleyNews.com
Copyright © 2004 - 2018 Port Stanley News.com All Rights Reserved ISSN 1718-8695