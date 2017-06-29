80,000 in Fines for Violations by Petroleum Operator

June 29, 2017 - A Calgary company operating natural gas wells in the Grand Bend area has been fined a total of $80,000 under the Oil, Gas and Salt Resources Act.

Reef Resources Ltd. pleaded guilty to two counts of failing to comply with orders issued by a petroleum inspector.

Court heard that a petroleum inspector found violations of the provincial operating standards at two separate wells owned and operated by Reef Resources Ltd. in the Grand Bend area. The two wells had been suspended for some time and the company had not taken measures to comply with the requirement to plug them. Orders were issued to remedy the violations, but the company did not comply with the orders.

Justice of the Peace Patricia Hodgins heard the case in the Ontario Court of Justice, Goderich, on June 20, 2017.

Provincial operating standards are in place to ensure oil and natural gas wells are operated in a way that ensures public safety and environmental protection.

To report a natural resources violation, call the MNRF TIPS line at 1-877-847-7667 toll-free any time or contact your local ministry office during regular business hours. You can also call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).