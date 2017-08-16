THE BUCCANEER RESTAURANT

August 19, 2017 from 9 AM – 11 AM

London, Ontario, August 14, 2017 - Southwestern Ontario Student Transportation Services ("STS") is pleased to announce its sixth annual school bus safety day, which will be held this Saturday, August 19, 2017 from 9 am until 11 am. The event will be held at two sites in London - Westmount/Jean Vanier Elementary Schools and John Paul II Secondary School. Simultaneous events will also be held at St Mary's Secondary School (Woodstock), Gemini Sportsplex (Strathroy) and St Joe's Secondary School (St Thomas).

School Bus Safety Day provides parents and their young ones a chance to get familiar with a "big yellow bus" before the first day of school. Families can take their first bus rides on both full sized yellow buses and wheelchair equipped vehicles.

Parents and their children will learn school bus safety rules, getting on and off the school bus safely and evacuating a bus in case of an emergency. Each student will receive a certificate and a small gift for attending.

The event is free and no registration is required. Sessions are approximately 30 minutes each. Parents are encouraged to consider a cash donation or new school supplies on behalf of "Supplies for Students" which coordinates the distribution of much-needed school supplies through school principals.

"School Bus Safety Day is a great way for parents and their little ones to overcome some of those start-of-school jitters. Students will learn how to be safe riders and what kind of behaviors are necessary on the bus to help keep them safe. We are very pleased to offer this free event for the 6th year in a row. School bus safety impacts the whole community so this is a wonderful way to bring it front and center before school begins in September. We hope for a great turn out, good weather and lots of support for Supplies for Students." Maureen Cosyn Heath, Chief Administrative Officer

Southwestern Ontario Student Transportation Services coordinates school bus service for the London District Catholic School Board and the Thames Valley District School Board in Elgin, Middlesex and Oxford counties for over 45,000 students each day.