September 20, 2017 - Two men have been fined a total of $3,500 for operating off-road vehicles in the St. Williams Conservation Reserve, north of Port Rowan.

David Cox of Brantford and Brian Tomasin of Stoney Creek pleaded guilty and were each fined $1,250 under the Provincial Parks and Conservation Reserves Act for unlawfully operating an off-road vehicle in a conservation reserve. They were also each fined under the Off Road Vehicles Act: $250 for operating their respective vehicles without a licence plate and $250 for operating them without insurance.

Court heard that on March 26, 2017, a conservation officer with the Southern Marine Enforcement Unit responded to a tip that dirt bikes were being unlawfully operated in the restricted area of the St. Williams Conservation Reserve. An investigation determined that Cox and Tomasin had gained access to the restricted sand dune area through a trail where signs have been placed. The signs let the public know that the area is for pedestrian access only and that it is home to several different species at risk, including a nationally important population of Eastern hog-nosed snakes. In addition, it was determined through the investigation that neither off-road vehicle had a licence plate or insurance.

Justice of the Peace Richard Kivell heard the case in the Ontario Court of Justice, Simcoe, on September 14, 2017.

To report a natural resources violation, call the MNRF TIPS line at 1-877-847-7667 toll-free any time or contact your local ministry’s office at 519-825-4684 during regular business hours. You can also call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).