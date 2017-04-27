THE BUCCANEER RESTAURANT

A Port Stanley man has been fined a total of $3,000 for offences under the Public Lands Act.

Patrick Geraghty pleaded guilty and was fined $1,500 for unlawfully dredging shore lands without a permit and $1,500 for violating stop work orders on three separate occasions.

Court heard that between September 16 and October 12, 2016, Geraghty used an excavator to dredge the bed of Kettle Creek in front of his property. A member of the public advised the ministry of the dredging which led a conservation officer from the Southern Marine Enforcement Unit to conduct an inspection. An investigation determined that Geraghty conducted the work without the required work permit. The officer issued a stop work order which Geraghty violated on three separate occasions, by continuing to dredge in front of his property.

Justice of the Peace Kristine Diaz heard the case in the Ontario Court of Justice, St. Thomas, on April 13, 2017.

The ministry reminds the public that work permits are required for any work on shore lands.

To report a natural resources violation, call the MNRF TIPS line at 1-877-847-7667 toll-free any time or contact your local ministry office during regular business hours. You can also call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).