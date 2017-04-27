THE BUCCANEER RESTAURANT

background0
Thursday, April 27, 2017 Partly Cloudy
Special Weather Statement Port Stanley
Looking for a Cottage Rental in Port Stanley?
Port Stanley Foodland
Port Stanley News
Century 21 First Canadian Corp
Port Stanley Festival Theatre 2017 Season
Jeff Yurek, MPP
GT’s on the Beach, Port Stanley, Ontario

Port Stanley News RSS Feed News $3,000 in Fines for Dredging Kettle Creek Shore Land

News

Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry
3,000 in Fines for Dredging Kettle Creek Shore Land

A Port Stanley man has been fined a total of $3,000 for offences under the Public Lands Act.

Patrick Geraghty pleaded guilty and was fined $1,500 for unlawfully dredging shore lands without a permit and $1,500 for violating stop work orders on three separate occasions.

Court heard that between September 16 and October 12, 2016, Geraghty used an excavator to dredge the bed of Kettle Creek in front of his property. A member of the public advised the ministry of the dredging which led a conservation officer from the Southern Marine Enforcement Unit to conduct an inspection. An investigation determined that Geraghty conducted the work without the required work permit. The officer issued a stop work order which Geraghty violated on three separate occasions, by continuing to dredge in front of his property.

Justice of the Peace Kristine Diaz heard the case in the Ontario Court of Justice, St. Thomas, on April 13, 2017.

The ministry reminds the public that work permits are required for any work on shore lands.

To report a natural resources violation, call the MNRF TIPS line at 1-877-847-7667 toll-free any time or contact your local ministry office during regular business hours. You can also call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Last Updated: Thursday, 27 April 2017 11:07:48 AM EST

Save Money!

Shop

PORT STANLEY
FOODLAND

WEEKLY SPECIALS

Get Air Miles!

CURRENT STORE HOURS
Sun: 8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Mon - Fri: 8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Sat: 8:00 AM - 6:00 PM

THE BUCCANEER RESTAURANT

THURSDAY

APRIL 27, 2017

Yellow Perch & Roast Beef Buffet for only $19.99.

Ryan's Cellar

combines an intimate and affordable wine making experience. With an extensive variety of wine kits to choose from, you will be sure to find the perfect wine for you. Call today!

519-317-7222

Port Stanley
Fitness Center

The Fitness Gym with a View!

Follow Us

Thursday, April 27, 2017 | | Welcome Guest !

World's 1st Proportional Viewing News Web Site. February 5, 2008. Copyright © PortStanleyNews.com

Copyright © 2004 - 2017 Port Stanley News.com All Rights Reserved ISSN 1718-8695