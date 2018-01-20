THE BUCCANEER RESTAURANT

January 19, 2018 - Two men have been fined a total of $2,500 for possessing an over-limit of walleye caught in Lake Erie.

Robert Gignac (junior), of Amherstburg, pleaded guilty and was fined $1,000 for possessing more than the allowable number of walleye caught in Lake Erie. He was also fined $500 for transporting illegally caught fish.

Robert Gignac (senior), also of Amherstburg, was fined $1,000 for possessing more than the allowable number of walleye caught in Lake Erie. In addition to the fines, a range of fishing equipment and 27 walleye were permanently forfeited to the Crown.

Court heard that on August 1, 2017, conservation officers with the Southern Marine Enforcement Unit received information that a boat called the "Buckeye" had three persons in it fishing the Chatham-Kent waters of Lake Erie, east of Wheatley. They were also informed that an individual on the boat was observed cleaning fish. Later in the day, when the boat returned to Wheatley Harbour, it was inspected by officers. The individuals produced 17 walleye in a cooler and indicated they had no more fish. A subsequent search of the boat, with the assistance of the ministry’s canine unit, revealed an additional 10 filleted walleye concealed in a utility box in the front of the boat. This was nine walleye over their catch and possession limit of six walleye each. Robert Gignac (junior) had a prior conviction in 2017 for fishing for walleye on Lake Erie with two extra fishing rods.

Justice of the Peace Angela Renaud heard the case in the Ontario Court of Justice, Windsor, on January 15, 2018.

For further information on fishing regulations, please consult the Recreational Fishing Regulations Summary, available at ontario.ca/fishing.

To report a natural resources violation, call the MNRF TIPS line at 1-877-847-7667 toll-free any time or contact your local ministry office during regular business hours. You can also call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).