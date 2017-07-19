THE BUCCANEER RESTAURANT

background0
Port Stanley News RSS Feed News $2,500 in Fines for Night Hunting

News

Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry

Two North Middlesex residents have been fined a total of $2,500 for night hunting offences.

Shaun Steeper of Parkhill pleaded guilty and was fined $1,500 for night hunting and received a two-year hunting licence suspension.

Maverick Dixon of Parkhill pleaded guilty and was fined $1,000 for night hunting and received a one-year hunting licence suspension.

Court heard that on December 4, 2016, conservation officers deployed a deer decoy in the Municipality of North Middlesex in response to reports of night hunting in the area. Steeper and Dixon were travelling in a vehicle when they observed the deer decoy. Dixon shone a hand-held spotlight at the deer decoy while Steeper shot at the decoy with a rifle from inside the vehicle while on the roadway. The men were arrested following the incident.

Justice of the Peace Anna Hampson heard the case in the Ontario Court of Justice, London, on July 13, 2017.

The ministry reminds the public that it is illegal and unsafe to hunt at night and to shoot from, down or across a public road when hunting.

For further information on hunting regulations, please consult the Ontario Hunting Regulations Summary available at ontario.ca/hunting.

To report a natural resources violation, call the MNRF TIPS line at 1-877-847-7667 toll-free any time or contact your local ministry office during regular business hours. You can also call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).


