THE BUCCANEER RESTAURANT

Two North Middlesex residents have been fined a total of $2,500 for night hunting
offences.
Shaun Steeper of Parkhill pleaded guilty and was fined $1,500 for night hunting
and received a two-year hunting licence suspension.
Maverick Dixon of Parkhill pleaded guilty and was fined $1,000 for night hunting
and received a one-year hunting licence suspension.
Court heard that on December 4, 2016, conservation officers deployed a deer decoy
in the Municipality of North Middlesex in response to reports of night hunting in
the area. Steeper and Dixon were travelling in a vehicle when they observed the
deer decoy. Dixon shone a hand-held spotlight at the deer decoy while Steeper shot
at the decoy with a rifle from inside the vehicle while on the roadway. The men
were arrested following the incident.
Justice of the Peace Anna Hampson heard the case in the Ontario Court of Justice,
London, on July 13, 2017.
The ministry reminds the public that it is illegal and unsafe to hunt at night and
to shoot from, down or across a public road when hunting.
For further information on hunting regulations, please consult the Ontario
Hunting Regulations Summary available at ontario.ca/hunting.
To report a natural resources violation, call the MNRF TIPS line at 1-877-847-7667
toll-free any time or contact your local ministry office during regular business
hours. You can also call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).