February 12, 2018 - Two Elgin County men have been fined a total of $2,500 for catching and attempting to kill a snapping turtle without a licence, under the Fish and Wildlife Conservation Act.

On August 31, 2017, Daniel Ste-Marie pleaded guilty and was fined $500 for hunting a game reptile without a licence.

On February 1, 2018, Jeffrey Bourgeois was found guilty and fined $2,000 at a trial in absentia for hunting a game reptile without a licence.

Court heard that on July 23, 2017, conservation officers were working along the Thames River in Oxford County when they came across Ste-Marie and Bourgeois angling there. A short distance away, the officers located a severely injured snapping turtle hidden under a pail. Further investigation revealed that Ste-Marie caught the snapping turtle while fishing and Bourgeois tried to kill it in an attempt to keep it for consumption.

Justice of the Peace Ralph Cotter heard the case against Ste-Marie on August 31, 2017, and Justice of the Peace Leiloni Montour heard the case against Bourgeois on February 1, 2018, both in the Ontario Court of Justice, Woodstock.

The ministry reminds the public that the hunting of snapping turtles in Ontario was banned on April 1, 2017.

To report a natural resources violation, call the MNRF TIPS line at 1-877-847-7667 toll-free any time or contact your local ministry office during regular business hours. You can also call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).