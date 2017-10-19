Liberal horse racing plan would result in 23,000 job losses and 27,000 dead horses

Queen's Park – "In a move that could be considered nothing but politically motivated, the Liberal government executed a plan to collapse an important Ontario industry," stated MPP Jeff Yurek.

Explosive new documents in the civil lawsuit against the Liberal government reveals that the Liberals planned for the "collapse" of the horse racing industry and"23,000 job losses and 27,000 dead horses." The documents were filed in court as former Premier Dalton McGuinty, Finance Minister Dwight Duncan and senior Liberal officials are set to testify in a 2018 trial. John Wilkinson, the former Liberal cabinet minister and point-person for the file also said the plan would be effective in "wedging Tim [Hudak] and Andrea [Horwath]" in by-elections.

"The government's 2012 decision critically damaged the industry, resulting in mass layoffs and thousands of horses needlessly being sent to slaughter," said Yurek. "They went through with their devastating agenda knowing full well the damage they were doing. This is truly both upsetting and shocking," Yurek concluded.

HIGHLIGHTS FROM THE COURT DOCUMENTS: