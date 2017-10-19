Liberal horse racing plan would result in 23,000 job losses and 27,000 dead horses

Queen's Park – "In a move that could be considered nothing but politically motivated,
the Liberal government executed a plan to collapse an important Ontario industry,"
stated MPP Jeff Yurek.
Explosive new documents in the civil lawsuit against the Liberal government reveals
that the Liberals planned for the "collapse" of the horse racing industry and"23,000
job losses and 27,000 dead horses." The documents were filed in court as former
Premier Dalton McGuinty, Finance Minister Dwight Duncan and senior Liberal officials
are set to testify in a 2018 trial. John Wilkinson, the former Liberal cabinet minister
and point-person for the file also said the plan would be effective in "wedging
Tim [Hudak] and Andrea [Horwath]" in by-elections.
"The government's 2012 decision critically damaged the industry, resulting in mass
layoffs and thousands of horses needlessly being sent to slaughter," said Yurek.
"They went through with their devastating agenda knowing full well the damage they
were doing. This is truly both upsetting and shocking," Yurek concluded.
HIGHLIGHTS FROM THE COURT DOCUMENTS:
- "We met with McKinsey, hired by finance. They confirmed under their wildly optimistic
best case scenario (i.e. no collapse of the industry), we are look at 13,000 job
losses and 16,000 euthanized horses between Sept. 4 and Dec. 31. Collapse (which
we think is what will actually happen) is 23,000 job losses and 27,000 dead horses.
The lawsuits coming our will add up to $500 million and you will be lucky to settle
for $250 million." – John Wilkinson, former Liberal Cabinet Minister
- "….and give us an advantage in the by-elections by wedging both Tim and Andrea."
- John Wilkinson, former Liberal Cabinet Minister
- "The only thing that keeps me going is the thought that I might still be here when
the entire Slots at Racetracks program is either slashed brutally, or purse pooling
and yearly 'grants' based on yearly applications gets rid of the notion that horsemen
have of slot money being 'their' money." – Policy Advisor, Gaming Policy Branch,
Ministry of Finance