2018 Budget Talks Preliminary Details

The Municipality of Central Elgin had the second of three 2018 Budget talks on Monday,
February 5th, 2018 at 450 Sunset Drive in the lower level of the Elgin County Administration
Building. Karen Harris Central Elgin's Director of Finance and Treasurer began the
meeting with another power point presentation that brought together preliminary
financial details of the proposed Central Elgin 2018 Operating and Capital Budget.
While this Budget is still an ongoing process, all projected spending is only proposed
and may not be included in the finalized or approved version of the Budget. According
to these preliminary documents the total Net Tax Supported Budget will increase
from the 2017 Approved Budget of $12,401,476 to the Proposed 2018 of $13,271,383
which represents an total increase of $869,907 or 7.01%, a 4.41% Assessment increase,
and a 2.60% Tax Rate increase.
The Net Budgets by Department were divided into Beach Services, Community Grants,
Corporate Services, Environmental Services, Fire, General Government, Parks and
Recreation, and Physical Services.
Beach Services spending is going up 0.71% from Approved 2017 Budget deficit
of $38,218 to Proposed 2018 of $50,356, a $88,574 increase which is inline with
the actual costs of beach maintenance and paid parking programs.
Total Beach Maintenance:
- Approved 2017 costs were $68,611
- Actual 2017 costs were $175,859
- Proposed 2018 costs are $152,378
Total Paid Parking / By-law Enforcement Services:
- Approved 2017 costs were $104,949
- Actual 2017 costs were $123,061
- Proposed 2018 costs are $163,462
Total Paid Parking Revenues:
- Approved 2017 revenues were $211,778
- Actual 2017 revenues were $302,381
- Proposed 2018 revenues are $265,484
Total 2018 Beach Services Proposed Operating and Capital Budgets Expenditures include
$7,000 for a Change Machine Replacement and $75,000 for the West Edith Cavell /
Erie Rest Beach Parking Lot.
Community Grants spending is going down 0.04% from $5,500 to nil as it is
being phased out for 2018.
Corporate Services is going down 0.21% from Approved 2017 Budget of $2,345,972
to Proposed 2018 of $2,319,921, a decrease of $26,051 mainly due to a decrease in
policing costs offset by an increase in costs by conservation authorities.
Total Building Inspection:
- Approved 2017 costs were $275,729
- Actual 2017 costs were $311,853
- Proposed 2018 costs are $321,506
Total Policing:
- Approved 2017 costs were $2,075,702
- Actual 2017 costs were $1,310,480
- Proposed 2018 costs are $1,962,739
Total Conservation Authorities:
- Approved 2017 costs were $142,719
- Actual 2017 costs were $133,739
- Proposed 2018 costs are $151,952
Total Animal Control & Livestock Evaluation:
- Approved 2017 costs were $26,699
- Actual 2017 costs were $16,392
- Proposed 2018 costs are $23,637
Total By-law Enforcement:
- Approved 2017 costs were $56,770
- Actual 2017 costs were $38,635
- Proposed 2018 costs are $41,404
Planning & Development Revenue:
- Approved 2017 revenues were $33,591
- Actual 2017 revenues were $29,362
- Proposed 2018 revenues are $28,829
Building Inspection Revenue:
- Approved 2017 revenues were $176,190
- Actual 2017 revenues were $312,599
- Proposed 2018 revenues are $232,756
Other Protection Revenue:
- Approved 2017 revenues were $260,708
- Actual 2017 revenues were $110,126
- Proposed 2018 revenues are $142,818
Environmental Services is going down 0.19% from Approved 2017 Budget of $1,044,756
to Proposed 2018 of $1,021,271, a decrease of $23,485 from experience based savings
plus DC drawdown for Library loan.
Street Lighting Expenditures:
- Approved 2017 costs were $146,642
- Actual 2017 costs were $146,642
- Proposed 2018 costs are $146,642
Medical Centre Operations Expenditures:
- Approved 2017 costs were $61,660
- Actual 2017 costs were $51,098
- Proposed 2018 costs are $65,008
Cemeteries Expenditures:
- Approved 2017 costs were $21,116
- Actual 2017 costs were $21,881
- Proposed 2018 costs are $22,209
Accessibility Expenditures:
- Approved 2017 costs were $2,335
- Actual 2017 costs were $2,000
- Proposed 2018 costs are $2,186
Solid Waste and Recycling Expenditures:
- Approved 2017 costs were $1,033,507
- Actual 2017 costs were $966,432
- Proposed 2018 costs are $1,015,916
Heritage Central Elgin Expenditures:
- Approved 2017 costs were $6,064
- Actual 2017 costs were $5,223
- Proposed 2018 costs are $6,869
Library Services Expenditures:
- Approved 2017 costs were $44,393
- Actual 2017 costs were $33,034
- Proposed 2018 costs are $44,393
Blue Box / Garbage Tag Sale Revenue:
- Approved 2017 revenues were $11,682
- Actual 2017 revenues were $11,397
- Proposed 2018 revenues are $12,593
Composter / Recycle Grant Revenue:
- Approved 2017 revenues were $100,687
- Actual 2017 revenues were $100,253
- Proposed 2018 revenues are $106,770
Library Lease Revenue:
- Approved 2017 revenues were $44,393
- Actual 2017 revenues were $43,120
- Proposed 2018 revenues are $44,393
London MRF Recyclables Revenue:
- Approved 2017 revenues were $95,000
- Actual 2017 revenues were $115,948
- Proposed 2018 revenues are $106,850
Medical Centre Rent Revenue:
- Approved 2017 revenues were $19,200
- Actual 2017 revenues were $7,059
- Proposed 2018 revenues are $11,347
Fire is going up 3.65% from Approved 2017 Budget of $1,902,931 to Proposed
2018 of $2,355,113, an increase of $452,182 which is due to a Port Stanley Fire
Station 1/2 year debt repayment, Beach Patrol staffing increased to reflect actual
staff complement.
Fire Administration Expenditures:
- Approved 2017 costs were $842,448
- Actual 2017 costs were $910,790
- Proposed 2018 costs are $1,053,595
Fire Operations Expenditures:
- Approved 2017 costs were $751,924
- Actual 2017 costs were $871,386
- Proposed 2018 costs are $906,399
Fire Training & Health and Safety Expenditures:
- Approved 2017 costs were $96,000
- Actual 2017 costs were $70,296
- Proposed 2018 costs are $111,486
Fire Prevention & Emergency Preparedness Expenditures:
- Approved 2017 costs were $17,000
- Actual 2017 costs were $3,922
- Proposed 2018 costs are $17,000
Fire Hydrant Maintenance Program Expenditures:
- Approved 2017 costs were $45,000
- Actual 2017 costs are not available
- Proposed 2018 costs are $75,000
Beach Patrol Expenditures:
- Approved 2017 costs were $200,962
- Actual 2017 costs were $264,073
- Proposed 2018 costs are $281,957
Fire Capital Expenditures:
- Approved 2017 costs were $2,801,000
- Actual 2017 costs were $672,775
- Proposed 2018 costs are $1,810,000
- Bunker Gear Annual Replacement Capital costs are $60,000
- Replacement of Pumper 31 cost is $585,000
- Additional Funding for the Port Stanley Fire Station are $1,200,000
- Beach Patrol Central Guard Tower Replacement costs are $25,000
Borrowing:
- Approved 2017 revenues were $2,670,000
- Actual 2017 revenues were $368,420
- Proposed 2018 revenues are $1,200,000
Cost Recoveries:
- Approved 2017 revenues were $46,871
- Actual 2017 revenues were $56,763
- Proposed 2018 revenues are $58,479
Developer Contributions:
- Approved 2017 revenues were $0
- Actual 2017 revenues were $0
- Proposed 2018 revenues are $31,720
Donations:
- Approved 2017 revenues were $0
- Actual 2017 revenues were $10,725
- Proposed 2018 revenues are $0
Fines & Penalties:
- Approved 2017 revenues were $3,332
- Actual 2017 revenues were $0
- Proposed 2018 revenues are $0
Reserves / Reserve Funds:
- Approved 2017 revenues were $131,000
- Actual 2017 revenues were $296,355
- Proposed 2018 revenues are $610,000
User Fees & Charges:
- Approved 2017 revenues were $200
- Actual 2017 revenues were $11,564
- Proposed 2018 revenues are $125
General Government is going down 0.57% from Approved 2017 Budget of $315,060
to Proposed 2018 of $244,198, a decrease of $70,862 which is due to an increase
in OMPF funding net costs associated with one additional Finance staff and the 2018
election year.
Council Expenses:
- Approved 2017 costs were $156,777
- Actual 2017 costs were $194,352
- Proposed 2018 costs are $169,247
General Government Salaries Expenses:
- Approved 2017 costs were $1,082,128
- Actual 2017 costs were $1,057,958
- Proposed 2018 costs are $1,181,585
General Administration Expenses:
- Approved 2017 costs were $276,260
- Actual 2017 costs were $266,395
- Proposed 2018 costs are $296,497
Financial Expenses:
- Approved 2017 costs were $185,306
- Actual 2017 costs were $222,123
- Proposed 2018 costs are $209,015
Transfers:
- Approved 2017 costs were $12,100
- Actual 2017 costs were $12,100
- Proposed 2018 costs are $0
Capital:
- Approved 2017 costs were $0
- Actual 2017 costs were $0
- Proposed 2018 costs are $14,000
Fees/ Tax Cert/ Sundry Revenue / Rents:
- Approved 2017 revenues were $61,202
- Actual 2017 revenues were $79,069
- Proposed 2018 revenues are $70,207
Interest / Investment Income:
- Approved 2017 revenues were $409,536
- Actual 2017 revenues were $484,002
- Proposed 2018 revenues are $469,430
Licences and Permits:
- Approved 2017 revenues were $5,332
- Actual 2017 revenues were $4,336
- Proposed 2018 revenues are $5,128
Ontario Municipal Partnership Fund (OMPF):
- Approved 2017 revenues were $413,300
- Actual 2017 revenues were $192,850
- Proposed 2018 revenues are $663,600
Payments-In-Lieu:
- Approved 2017 revenues were $305,989
- Actual 2017 revenues were $312,385
- Proposed 2018 revenues are $309,067
Recoveries:
- Approved 2017 revenues were $31,212
- Actual 2017 revenues were $27,131
- Proposed 2018 revenues are $29,114
Transfers from Reserves:
- Approved 2017 revenues were $170,940
- Actual 2017 revenues were $0
- Proposed 2018 revenues are $79,600
Parks and Recreation is going up 1.20% from Approved 2017 Budget of $1,373,903
to Proposed 2018 of $1,522,300, an increase of $148,397 which is due to increases
related to minimum wage impacts for the Green Team and additional capital Parks
work.
Parks Expenditures:
- Approved 2017 costs were $442,356
- Actual 2017 costs were $507,706
- Proposed 2018 costs are $539,232
Recreation Administration Expenditures:
- Approved 2017 costs were $230,485
- Actual 2017 costs were $271,798
- Proposed 2018 costs are $299,741
Belmont Arena Expenditures:
- Approved 2017 costs were $417,204
- Actual 2017 costs were $441,342
- Proposed 2018 costs are $394,790
Port Stanley Arena Expenditures:
- Approved 2017 costs were $421,400
- Actual 2017 costs were $402.354
- Proposed 2018 costs are $400,014
Capital Parks and Arenas Expenditures:
- Approved 2017 costs were $841,000
- Actual 2017 costs were $306,750
- Proposed 2018 costs are $430,500
Cash-In-Lieu of Parkland:
- Approved 2017 revenues were $158,085
- Actual 2017 revenues were $0
- Proposed 2018 revenues are $0
Cost Recoveries:
- Approved 2017 revenues were $0
- Actual 2017 revenues were $5,769
- Proposed 2018 revenues are $5,334
Development Charges:
- Approved 2017 revenues were $216,052
- Actual 2017 revenues were $133,695
- Proposed 2018 revenues are $0
Donations:
- Approved 2017 revenues were $0
- Actual 2017 revenues were $1,000
- Proposed 2018 revenues are $25,000
Sundry Income:
- Approved 2017 revenues were $7,300
- Actual 2017 revenues were $2,000
- Proposed 2018 revenues are $2,450
Transfer from Reserves:
- Approved 2017 revenues were $100,405
- Actual 2017 revenues were $65,030
- Proposed 2018 revenues are $30,000
User Fees & Charges:
- Approved 2017 revenues were $496,700
- Actual 2017 revenues were $495,206
- Proposed 2018 revenues are $479,193
Physical Services is going up 2.47% from Approved 2017 Budget of $5,451,572
to Proposed 2018 of $5,758,224, an increase of $306,652 which is due to increases
related to ESA changes for on-call and minimum wages and the Lynhurst Phase 1 capital
work.
General Administration:
- Approved 2017 costs were $1,903,235
- Actual 2017 costs were $2,096,484
- Proposed 2018 costs are $2,359,470
Operations / Maintenance of Central Elgin Roads:
- Approved 2017 costs were $1,241,600
- Actual 2017 costs were $857,667
- Proposed 2018 costs are $1,005,290
Operations / Maintenance of County Roads:
- Approved 2017 costs were $654,521
- Actual 2017 costs were $418,940
- Proposed 2018 costs are $679,558
Municipal Drain Maintenance:
- Approved 2017 costs were $92,308
- Actual 2017 costs were $64,904
- Proposed 2018 costs are $61,832
Lift Bridge:
- Approved 2017 costs were $118,224
- Actual 2017 costs were $125,165
- Proposed 2018 costs are $116,394
Capital Construction and Equipment:
- Approved 2017 costs were $4,019,307
- Actual 2017 costs were $4,539,890
- Proposed 2018 costs are $4,804,375
- Roads Single Surface Treatment costs are $350,000
- Webber Bourne Reconstruction costs are $117,375
- Lynhurst Road and Storm Sewer Work costs are $3,500,000
- Traffic Calming on Belmont Road costs are $200,000
- Crew Cab pickup with utility box (R1211) costs are $45,000
- Club Cab pickup (P3006) costs are $32,000
- Backhoe (R2406) costs are $160,000
- Loader (R2506) costs are $200,000
- Parks tractor (R2786) costs are $50,000
- Sidewalk Plow (R2810) costs are $150,000
Contributions from Other Municipalities:
- Approved 2017 revenues were $1,092,871
- Actual 2017 revenues were $1,076,479
- Proposed 2018 revenues are $801,445
Grant Funding:
- Approved 2017 revenues were $215,752
- Actual 2017 revenues were $280,941
- Proposed 2018 revenues are $383,777
Gas Tax Funding:
- Approved 2017 revenues were $449,000
- Actual 2017 revenues were $387,428
- Proposed 2018 revenues are $387,428
Sundry Revenues:
- Approved 2017 revenues were $30,000
- Actual 2017 revenues were $87,962
- Proposed 2018 revenues are $59,045
Transfers from Reserves:
- Approved 2017 revenues were $790,000
- Actual 2017 revenues were $476,932
- Proposed 2018 revenues are $1,637,000
During the meeting it was decided to present Elgin County with a request to participate
in the Belmont Road Traffic Calming measures due to the fact that it is a County
Road.