Tuesday, February 06, 2018
Special Weather Statement Port Stanley

News 2018 Budget Talks Preliminary Details

News

by Doug Harvey
2018 Budget Talks Preliminary Details

The Municipality of Central Elgin had the second of three 2018 Budget talks on Monday, February 5th, 2018 at 450 Sunset Drive in the lower level of the Elgin County Administration Building. Karen Harris Central Elgin's Director of Finance and Treasurer began the meeting with another power point presentation that brought together preliminary financial details of the proposed Central Elgin 2018 Operating and Capital Budget.

While this Budget is still an ongoing process, all projected spending is only proposed and may not be included in the finalized or approved version of the Budget. According to these preliminary documents the total Net Tax Supported Budget will increase from the 2017 Approved Budget of $12,401,476 to the Proposed 2018 of $13,271,383 which represents an total increase of $869,907 or 7.01%, a 4.41% Assessment increase, and a 2.60% Tax Rate increase.

The Net Budgets by Department were divided into Beach Services, Community Grants, Corporate Services, Environmental Services, Fire, General Government, Parks and Recreation, and Physical Services.

Beach Services spending is going up 0.71% from Approved 2017 Budget deficit of $38,218 to Proposed 2018 of $50,356, a $88,574 increase which is inline with the actual costs of beach maintenance and paid parking programs.
Total Beach Maintenance:

  • Approved 2017 costs were $68,611
  • Actual 2017 costs were $175,859
  • Proposed 2018 costs are $152,378

Total Paid Parking / By-law Enforcement Services:

  • Approved 2017 costs were $104,949
  • Actual 2017 costs were $123,061
  • Proposed 2018 costs are $163,462

Total Paid Parking Revenues:

  • Approved 2017 revenues were $211,778
  • Actual 2017 revenues were $302,381
  • Proposed 2018 revenues are $265,484

Total 2018 Beach Services Proposed Operating and Capital Budgets Expenditures include $7,000 for a Change Machine Replacement and $75,000 for the West Edith Cavell / Erie Rest Beach Parking Lot.

Community Grants spending is going down 0.04% from $5,500 to nil as it is being phased out for 2018.

Corporate Services is going down 0.21% from Approved 2017 Budget of $2,345,972 to Proposed 2018 of $2,319,921, a decrease of $26,051 mainly due to a decrease in policing costs offset by an increase in costs by conservation authorities.
Total Building Inspection:

  • Approved 2017 costs were $275,729
  • Actual 2017 costs were $311,853
  • Proposed 2018 costs are $321,506

Total Policing:

  • Approved 2017 costs were $2,075,702
  • Actual 2017 costs were $1,310,480
  • Proposed 2018 costs are $1,962,739

Total Conservation Authorities:

  • Approved 2017 costs were $142,719
  • Actual 2017 costs were $133,739
  • Proposed 2018 costs are $151,952

Total Animal Control & Livestock Evaluation:

  • Approved 2017 costs were $26,699
  • Actual 2017 costs were $16,392
  • Proposed 2018 costs are $23,637

Total By-law Enforcement:

  • Approved 2017 costs were $56,770
  • Actual 2017 costs were $38,635
  • Proposed 2018 costs are $41,404

Planning & Development Revenue:

  • Approved 2017 revenues were $33,591
  • Actual 2017 revenues were $29,362
  • Proposed 2018 revenues are $28,829

Building Inspection Revenue:

  • Approved 2017 revenues were $176,190
  • Actual 2017 revenues were $312,599
  • Proposed 2018 revenues are $232,756

Other Protection Revenue:

  • Approved 2017 revenues were $260,708
  • Actual 2017 revenues were $110,126
  • Proposed 2018 revenues are $142,818

Environmental Services is going down 0.19% from Approved 2017 Budget of $1,044,756 to Proposed 2018 of $1,021,271, a decrease of $23,485 from experience based savings plus DC drawdown for Library loan.

Street Lighting Expenditures:

  • Approved 2017 costs were $146,642
  • Actual 2017 costs were $146,642
  • Proposed 2018 costs are $146,642

Medical Centre Operations Expenditures:

  • Approved 2017 costs were $61,660
  • Actual 2017 costs were $51,098
  • Proposed 2018 costs are $65,008

Cemeteries Expenditures:

  • Approved 2017 costs were $21,116
  • Actual 2017 costs were $21,881
  • Proposed 2018 costs are $22,209

Accessibility Expenditures:

  • Approved 2017 costs were $2,335
  • Actual 2017 costs were $2,000
  • Proposed 2018 costs are $2,186

Solid Waste and Recycling Expenditures:

  • Approved 2017 costs were $1,033,507
  • Actual 2017 costs were $966,432
  • Proposed 2018 costs are $1,015,916

Heritage Central Elgin Expenditures:

  • Approved 2017 costs were $6,064
  • Actual 2017 costs were $5,223
  • Proposed 2018 costs are $6,869

Library Services Expenditures:

  • Approved 2017 costs were $44,393
  • Actual 2017 costs were $33,034
  • Proposed 2018 costs are $44,393

Blue Box / Garbage Tag Sale Revenue:

  • Approved 2017 revenues were $11,682
  • Actual 2017 revenues were $11,397
  • Proposed 2018 revenues are $12,593

Composter / Recycle Grant Revenue:

  • Approved 2017 revenues were $100,687
  • Actual 2017 revenues were $100,253
  • Proposed 2018 revenues are $106,770

Library Lease Revenue:

  • Approved 2017 revenues were $44,393
  • Actual 2017 revenues were $43,120
  • Proposed 2018 revenues are $44,393

London MRF Recyclables Revenue:

  • Approved 2017 revenues were $95,000
  • Actual 2017 revenues were $115,948
  • Proposed 2018 revenues are $106,850

Medical Centre Rent Revenue:

  • Approved 2017 revenues were $19,200
  • Actual 2017 revenues were $7,059
  • Proposed 2018 revenues are $11,347

Fire is going up 3.65% from Approved 2017 Budget of $1,902,931 to Proposed 2018 of $2,355,113, an increase of $452,182 which is due to a Port Stanley Fire Station 1/2 year debt repayment, Beach Patrol staffing increased to reflect actual staff complement.

Fire Administration Expenditures:

  • Approved 2017 costs were $842,448
  • Actual 2017 costs were $910,790
  • Proposed 2018 costs are $1,053,595

Fire Operations Expenditures:

  • Approved 2017 costs were $751,924
  • Actual 2017 costs were $871,386
  • Proposed 2018 costs are $906,399

Fire Training & Health and Safety Expenditures:

  • Approved 2017 costs were $96,000
  • Actual 2017 costs were $70,296
  • Proposed 2018 costs are $111,486

Fire Prevention & Emergency Preparedness Expenditures:

  • Approved 2017 costs were $17,000
  • Actual 2017 costs were $3,922
  • Proposed 2018 costs are $17,000

Fire Hydrant Maintenance Program Expenditures:

  • Approved 2017 costs were $45,000
  • Actual 2017 costs are not available
  • Proposed 2018 costs are $75,000

Beach Patrol Expenditures:

  • Approved 2017 costs were $200,962
  • Actual 2017 costs were $264,073
  • Proposed 2018 costs are $281,957

Fire Capital Expenditures:

  • Approved 2017 costs were $2,801,000
  • Actual 2017 costs were $672,775
  • Proposed 2018 costs are $1,810,000
    • Bunker Gear Annual Replacement Capital costs are $60,000
    • Replacement of Pumper 31 cost is $585,000
    • Additional Funding for the Port Stanley Fire Station are $1,200,000
    • Beach Patrol Central Guard Tower Replacement costs are $25,000

Borrowing:

  • Approved 2017 revenues were $2,670,000
  • Actual 2017 revenues were $368,420
  • Proposed 2018 revenues are $1,200,000

Cost Recoveries:

  • Approved 2017 revenues were $46,871
  • Actual 2017 revenues were $56,763
  • Proposed 2018 revenues are $58,479

Developer Contributions:

  • Approved 2017 revenues were $0
  • Actual 2017 revenues were $0
  • Proposed 2018 revenues are $31,720

Donations:

  • Approved 2017 revenues were $0
  • Actual 2017 revenues were $10,725
  • Proposed 2018 revenues are $0

Fines & Penalties:

  • Approved 2017 revenues were $3,332
  • Actual 2017 revenues were $0
  • Proposed 2018 revenues are $0

Reserves / Reserve Funds:

  • Approved 2017 revenues were $131,000
  • Actual 2017 revenues were $296,355
  • Proposed 2018 revenues are $610,000

User Fees & Charges:

  • Approved 2017 revenues were $200
  • Actual 2017 revenues were $11,564
  • Proposed 2018 revenues are $125

General Government is going down 0.57% from Approved 2017 Budget of $315,060 to Proposed 2018 of $244,198, a decrease of $70,862 which is due to an increase in OMPF funding net costs associated with one additional Finance staff and the 2018 election year.

Council Expenses:

  • Approved 2017 costs were $156,777
  • Actual 2017 costs were $194,352
  • Proposed 2018 costs are $169,247

General Government Salaries Expenses:

  • Approved 2017 costs were $1,082,128
  • Actual 2017 costs were $1,057,958
  • Proposed 2018 costs are $1,181,585

General Administration Expenses:

  • Approved 2017 costs were $276,260
  • Actual 2017 costs were $266,395
  • Proposed 2018 costs are $296,497

Financial Expenses:

  • Approved 2017 costs were $185,306
  • Actual 2017 costs were $222,123
  • Proposed 2018 costs are $209,015

Transfers:

  • Approved 2017 costs were $12,100
  • Actual 2017 costs were $12,100
  • Proposed 2018 costs are $0

Capital:

  • Approved 2017 costs were $0
  • Actual 2017 costs were $0
  • Proposed 2018 costs are $14,000

Fees/ Tax Cert/ Sundry Revenue / Rents:

  • Approved 2017 revenues were $61,202
  • Actual 2017 revenues were $79,069
  • Proposed 2018 revenues are $70,207

Interest / Investment Income:

  • Approved 2017 revenues were $409,536
  • Actual 2017 revenues were $484,002
  • Proposed 2018 revenues are $469,430

Licences and Permits:

  • Approved 2017 revenues were $5,332
  • Actual 2017 revenues were $4,336
  • Proposed 2018 revenues are $5,128

Ontario Municipal Partnership Fund (OMPF):

  • Approved 2017 revenues were $413,300
  • Actual 2017 revenues were $192,850
  • Proposed 2018 revenues are $663,600

Payments-In-Lieu:

  • Approved 2017 revenues were $305,989
  • Actual 2017 revenues were $312,385
  • Proposed 2018 revenues are $309,067

Recoveries:

  • Approved 2017 revenues were $31,212
  • Actual 2017 revenues were $27,131
  • Proposed 2018 revenues are $29,114

Transfers from Reserves:

  • Approved 2017 revenues were $170,940
  • Actual 2017 revenues were $0
  • Proposed 2018 revenues are $79,600

Parks and Recreation is going up 1.20% from Approved 2017 Budget of $1,373,903 to Proposed 2018 of $1,522,300, an increase of $148,397 which is due to increases related to minimum wage impacts for the Green Team and additional capital Parks work.

Parks Expenditures:

  • Approved 2017 costs were $442,356
  • Actual 2017 costs were $507,706
  • Proposed 2018 costs are $539,232

Recreation Administration Expenditures:

  • Approved 2017 costs were $230,485
  • Actual 2017 costs were $271,798
  • Proposed 2018 costs are $299,741

Belmont Arena Expenditures:

  • Approved 2017 costs were $417,204
  • Actual 2017 costs were $441,342
  • Proposed 2018 costs are $394,790

Port Stanley Arena Expenditures:

  • Approved 2017 costs were $421,400
  • Actual 2017 costs were $402.354
  • Proposed 2018 costs are $400,014

Capital Parks and Arenas Expenditures:

  • Approved 2017 costs were $841,000
  • Actual 2017 costs were $306,750
  • Proposed 2018 costs are $430,500

Cash-In-Lieu of Parkland:

  • Approved 2017 revenues were $158,085
  • Actual 2017 revenues were $0
  • Proposed 2018 revenues are $0

Cost Recoveries:

  • Approved 2017 revenues were $0
  • Actual 2017 revenues were $5,769
  • Proposed 2018 revenues are $5,334

Development Charges:

  • Approved 2017 revenues were $216,052
  • Actual 2017 revenues were $133,695
  • Proposed 2018 revenues are $0

Donations:

  • Approved 2017 revenues were $0
  • Actual 2017 revenues were $1,000
  • Proposed 2018 revenues are $25,000

Sundry Income:

  • Approved 2017 revenues were $7,300
  • Actual 2017 revenues were $2,000
  • Proposed 2018 revenues are $2,450

Transfer from Reserves:

  • Approved 2017 revenues were $100,405
  • Actual 2017 revenues were $65,030
  • Proposed 2018 revenues are $30,000

User Fees & Charges:

  • Approved 2017 revenues were $496,700
  • Actual 2017 revenues were $495,206
  • Proposed 2018 revenues are $479,193

Physical Services is going up 2.47% from Approved 2017 Budget of $5,451,572 to Proposed 2018 of $5,758,224, an increase of $306,652 which is due to increases related to ESA changes for on-call and minimum wages and the Lynhurst Phase 1 capital work.

General Administration:

  • Approved 2017 costs were $1,903,235
  • Actual 2017 costs were $2,096,484
  • Proposed 2018 costs are $2,359,470

Operations / Maintenance of Central Elgin Roads:

  • Approved 2017 costs were $1,241,600
  • Actual 2017 costs were $857,667
  • Proposed 2018 costs are $1,005,290

Operations / Maintenance of County Roads:

  • Approved 2017 costs were $654,521
  • Actual 2017 costs were $418,940
  • Proposed 2018 costs are $679,558

Municipal Drain Maintenance:

  • Approved 2017 costs were $92,308
  • Actual 2017 costs were $64,904
  • Proposed 2018 costs are $61,832

Lift Bridge:

  • Approved 2017 costs were $118,224
  • Actual 2017 costs were $125,165
  • Proposed 2018 costs are $116,394

Capital Construction and Equipment:

  • Approved 2017 costs were $4,019,307
  • Actual 2017 costs were $4,539,890
  • Proposed 2018 costs are $4,804,375
    • Roads Single Surface Treatment costs are $350,000
    • Webber Bourne Reconstruction costs are $117,375
    • Lynhurst Road and Storm Sewer Work costs are $3,500,000
    • Traffic Calming on Belmont Road costs are $200,000
    • Crew Cab pickup with utility box (R1211) costs are $45,000
    • Club Cab pickup (P3006) costs are $32,000
    • Backhoe (R2406) costs are $160,000
    • Loader (R2506) costs are $200,000
    • Parks tractor (R2786) costs are $50,000
    • Sidewalk Plow (R2810) costs are $150,000

Contributions from Other Municipalities:

  • Approved 2017 revenues were $1,092,871
  • Actual 2017 revenues were $1,076,479
  • Proposed 2018 revenues are $801,445

Grant Funding:

  • Approved 2017 revenues were $215,752
  • Actual 2017 revenues were $280,941
  • Proposed 2018 revenues are $383,777

Gas Tax Funding:

  • Approved 2017 revenues were $449,000
  • Actual 2017 revenues were $387,428
  • Proposed 2018 revenues are $387,428

Sundry Revenues:

  • Approved 2017 revenues were $30,000
  • Actual 2017 revenues were $87,962
  • Proposed 2018 revenues are $59,045

Transfers from Reserves:

  • Approved 2017 revenues were $790,000
  • Actual 2017 revenues were $476,932
  • Proposed 2018 revenues are $1,637,000

During the meeting it was decided to present Elgin County with a request to participate in the Belmont Road Traffic Calming measures due to the fact that it is a County Road.


Last Updated: Tuesday, 06 February 2018 15:53:50 PM EST

