2018 Budget Talks Preliminary Details

The Municipality of Central Elgin had the second of three 2018 Budget talks on Monday, February 5th, 2018 at 450 Sunset Drive in the lower level of the Elgin County Administration Building. Karen Harris Central Elgin's Director of Finance and Treasurer began the meeting with another power point presentation that brought together preliminary financial details of the proposed Central Elgin 2018 Operating and Capital Budget.

While this Budget is still an ongoing process, all projected spending is only proposed and may not be included in the finalized or approved version of the Budget. According to these preliminary documents the total Net Tax Supported Budget will increase from the 2017 Approved Budget of $12,401,476 to the Proposed 2018 of $13,271,383 which represents an total increase of $869,907 or 7.01%, a 4.41% Assessment increase, and a 2.60% Tax Rate increase.

The Net Budgets by Department were divided into Beach Services, Community Grants, Corporate Services, Environmental Services, Fire, General Government, Parks and Recreation, and Physical Services.

Beach Services spending is going up 0.71% from Approved 2017 Budget deficit of $38,218 to Proposed 2018 of $50,356, a $88,574 increase which is inline with the actual costs of beach maintenance and paid parking programs.

Total Beach Maintenance:

Approved 2017 costs were $68,611

Actual 2017 costs were $175,859

Proposed 2018 costs are $152,378

Total Paid Parking / By-law Enforcement Services:

Approved 2017 costs were $104,949

Actual 2017 costs were $123,061

Proposed 2018 costs are $163,462

Total Paid Parking Revenues:

Approved 2017 revenues were $211,778

Actual 2017 revenues were $302,381

Proposed 2018 revenues are $265,484

Total 2018 Beach Services Proposed Operating and Capital Budgets Expenditures include $7,000 for a Change Machine Replacement and $75,000 for the West Edith Cavell / Erie Rest Beach Parking Lot.

Community Grants spending is going down 0.04% from $5,500 to nil as it is being phased out for 2018.

Corporate Services is going down 0.21% from Approved 2017 Budget of $2,345,972 to Proposed 2018 of $2,319,921, a decrease of $26,051 mainly due to a decrease in policing costs offset by an increase in costs by conservation authorities.

Total Building Inspection:

Approved 2017 costs were $275,729

Actual 2017 costs were $311,853

Proposed 2018 costs are $321,506

Total Policing:

Approved 2017 costs were $2,075,702

Actual 2017 costs were $1,310,480

Proposed 2018 costs are $1,962,739

Total Conservation Authorities:

Approved 2017 costs were $142,719

Actual 2017 costs were $133,739

Proposed 2018 costs are $151,952

Total Animal Control & Livestock Evaluation:

Approved 2017 costs were $26,699

Actual 2017 costs were $16,392

Proposed 2018 costs are $23,637

Total By-law Enforcement:

Approved 2017 costs were $56,770

Actual 2017 costs were $38,635

Proposed 2018 costs are $41,404

Planning & Development Revenue:

Approved 2017 revenues were $33,591

Actual 2017 revenues were $29,362

Proposed 2018 revenues are $28,829

Building Inspection Revenue:

Approved 2017 revenues were $176,190

Actual 2017 revenues were $312,599

Proposed 2018 revenues are $232,756

Other Protection Revenue:

Approved 2017 revenues were $260,708

Actual 2017 revenues were $110,126

Proposed 2018 revenues are $142,818

Environmental Services is going down 0.19% from Approved 2017 Budget of $1,044,756 to Proposed 2018 of $1,021,271, a decrease of $23,485 from experience based savings plus DC drawdown for Library loan.

Street Lighting Expenditures:

Approved 2017 costs were $146,642

Actual 2017 costs were $146,642

Proposed 2018 costs are $146,642

Medical Centre Operations Expenditures:

Approved 2017 costs were $61,660

Actual 2017 costs were $51,098

Proposed 2018 costs are $65,008

Cemeteries Expenditures:

Approved 2017 costs were $21,116

Actual 2017 costs were $21,881

Proposed 2018 costs are $22,209

Accessibility Expenditures:

Approved 2017 costs were $2,335

Actual 2017 costs were $2,000

Proposed 2018 costs are $2,186

Solid Waste and Recycling Expenditures:

Approved 2017 costs were $1,033,507

Actual 2017 costs were $966,432

Proposed 2018 costs are $1,015,916

Heritage Central Elgin Expenditures:

Approved 2017 costs were $6,064

Actual 2017 costs were $5,223

Proposed 2018 costs are $6,869

Library Services Expenditures:

Approved 2017 costs were $44,393

Actual 2017 costs were $33,034

Proposed 2018 costs are $44,393

Blue Box / Garbage Tag Sale Revenue:

Approved 2017 revenues were $11,682

Actual 2017 revenues were $11,397

Proposed 2018 revenues are $12,593

Composter / Recycle Grant Revenue:

Approved 2017 revenues were $100,687

Actual 2017 revenues were $100,253

Proposed 2018 revenues are $106,770

Library Lease Revenue:

Approved 2017 revenues were $44,393

Actual 2017 revenues were $43,120

Proposed 2018 revenues are $44,393

London MRF Recyclables Revenue:

Approved 2017 revenues were $95,000

Actual 2017 revenues were $115,948

Proposed 2018 revenues are $106,850

Medical Centre Rent Revenue:

Approved 2017 revenues were $19,200

Actual 2017 revenues were $7,059

Proposed 2018 revenues are $11,347

Fire is going up 3.65% from Approved 2017 Budget of $1,902,931 to Proposed 2018 of $2,355,113, an increase of $452,182 which is due to a Port Stanley Fire Station 1/2 year debt repayment, Beach Patrol staffing increased to reflect actual staff complement.

Fire Administration Expenditures:

Approved 2017 costs were $842,448

Actual 2017 costs were $910,790

Proposed 2018 costs are $1,053,595

Fire Operations Expenditures:

Approved 2017 costs were $751,924

Actual 2017 costs were $871,386

Proposed 2018 costs are $906,399

Fire Training & Health and Safety Expenditures:

Approved 2017 costs were $96,000

Actual 2017 costs were $70,296

Proposed 2018 costs are $111,486

Fire Prevention & Emergency Preparedness Expenditures:

Approved 2017 costs were $17,000

Actual 2017 costs were $3,922

Proposed 2018 costs are $17,000

Fire Hydrant Maintenance Program Expenditures:

Approved 2017 costs were $45,000

Actual 2017 costs are not available

Proposed 2018 costs are $75,000

Beach Patrol Expenditures:

Approved 2017 costs were $200,962

Actual 2017 costs were $264,073

Proposed 2018 costs are $281,957

Fire Capital Expenditures:

Approved 2017 costs were $2,801,000

Actual 2017 costs were $672,775

Proposed 2018 costs are $1,810,000 Bunker Gear Annual Replacement Capital costs are $60,000 Replacement of Pumper 31 cost is $585,000 Additional Funding for the Port Stanley Fire Station are $1,200,000 Beach Patrol Central Guard Tower Replacement costs are $25,000



Borrowing:

Approved 2017 revenues were $2,670,000

Actual 2017 revenues were $368,420

Proposed 2018 revenues are $1,200,000

Cost Recoveries:

Approved 2017 revenues were $46,871

Actual 2017 revenues were $56,763

Proposed 2018 revenues are $58,479

Developer Contributions:

Approved 2017 revenues were $0

Actual 2017 revenues were $0

Proposed 2018 revenues are $31,720

Donations:

Approved 2017 revenues were $0

Actual 2017 revenues were $10,725

Proposed 2018 revenues are $0

Fines & Penalties:

Approved 2017 revenues were $3,332

Actual 2017 revenues were $0

Proposed 2018 revenues are $0

Reserves / Reserve Funds:

Approved 2017 revenues were $131,000

Actual 2017 revenues were $296,355

Proposed 2018 revenues are $610,000

User Fees & Charges:

Approved 2017 revenues were $200

Actual 2017 revenues were $11,564

Proposed 2018 revenues are $125

General Government is going down 0.57% from Approved 2017 Budget of $315,060 to Proposed 2018 of $244,198, a decrease of $70,862 which is due to an increase in OMPF funding net costs associated with one additional Finance staff and the 2018 election year.

Council Expenses:

Approved 2017 costs were $156,777

Actual 2017 costs were $194,352

Proposed 2018 costs are $169,247

General Government Salaries Expenses:

Approved 2017 costs were $1,082,128

Actual 2017 costs were $1,057,958

Proposed 2018 costs are $1,181,585

General Administration Expenses:

Approved 2017 costs were $276,260

Actual 2017 costs were $266,395

Proposed 2018 costs are $296,497

Financial Expenses:

Approved 2017 costs were $185,306

Actual 2017 costs were $222,123

Proposed 2018 costs are $209,015

Transfers:

Approved 2017 costs were $12,100

Actual 2017 costs were $12,100

Proposed 2018 costs are $0

Capital:

Approved 2017 costs were $0

Actual 2017 costs were $0

Proposed 2018 costs are $14,000

Fees/ Tax Cert/ Sundry Revenue / Rents:

Approved 2017 revenues were $61,202

Actual 2017 revenues were $79,069

Proposed 2018 revenues are $70,207

Interest / Investment Income:

Approved 2017 revenues were $409,536

Actual 2017 revenues were $484,002

Proposed 2018 revenues are $469,430

Licences and Permits:

Approved 2017 revenues were $5,332

Actual 2017 revenues were $4,336

Proposed 2018 revenues are $5,128

Ontario Municipal Partnership Fund (OMPF):

Approved 2017 revenues were $413,300

Actual 2017 revenues were $192,850

Proposed 2018 revenues are $663,600

Payments-In-Lieu:

Approved 2017 revenues were $305,989

Actual 2017 revenues were $312,385

Proposed 2018 revenues are $309,067

Recoveries:

Approved 2017 revenues were $31,212

Actual 2017 revenues were $27,131

Proposed 2018 revenues are $29,114

Transfers from Reserves:

Approved 2017 revenues were $170,940

Actual 2017 revenues were $0

Proposed 2018 revenues are $79,600

Parks and Recreation is going up 1.20% from Approved 2017 Budget of $1,373,903 to Proposed 2018 of $1,522,300, an increase of $148,397 which is due to increases related to minimum wage impacts for the Green Team and additional capital Parks work.

Parks Expenditures:

Approved 2017 costs were $442,356

Actual 2017 costs were $507,706

Proposed 2018 costs are $539,232

Recreation Administration Expenditures:

Approved 2017 costs were $230,485

Actual 2017 costs were $271,798

Proposed 2018 costs are $299,741

Belmont Arena Expenditures:

Approved 2017 costs were $417,204

Actual 2017 costs were $441,342

Proposed 2018 costs are $394,790

Port Stanley Arena Expenditures:

Approved 2017 costs were $421,400

Actual 2017 costs were $402.354

Proposed 2018 costs are $400,014

Capital Parks and Arenas Expenditures:

Approved 2017 costs were $841,000

Actual 2017 costs were $306,750

Proposed 2018 costs are $430,500

Cash-In-Lieu of Parkland:

Approved 2017 revenues were $158,085

Actual 2017 revenues were $0

Proposed 2018 revenues are $0

Cost Recoveries:

Approved 2017 revenues were $0

Actual 2017 revenues were $5,769

Proposed 2018 revenues are $5,334

Development Charges:

Approved 2017 revenues were $216,052

Actual 2017 revenues were $133,695

Proposed 2018 revenues are $0

Donations:

Approved 2017 revenues were $0

Actual 2017 revenues were $1,000

Proposed 2018 revenues are $25,000

Sundry Income:

Approved 2017 revenues were $7,300

Actual 2017 revenues were $2,000

Proposed 2018 revenues are $2,450

Transfer from Reserves:

Approved 2017 revenues were $100,405

Actual 2017 revenues were $65,030

Proposed 2018 revenues are $30,000

User Fees & Charges:

Approved 2017 revenues were $496,700

Actual 2017 revenues were $495,206

Proposed 2018 revenues are $479,193

Physical Services is going up 2.47% from Approved 2017 Budget of $5,451,572 to Proposed 2018 of $5,758,224, an increase of $306,652 which is due to increases related to ESA changes for on-call and minimum wages and the Lynhurst Phase 1 capital work.

General Administration:

Approved 2017 costs were $1,903,235

Actual 2017 costs were $2,096,484

Proposed 2018 costs are $2,359,470

Operations / Maintenance of Central Elgin Roads:

Approved 2017 costs were $1,241,600

Actual 2017 costs were $857,667

Proposed 2018 costs are $1,005,290

Operations / Maintenance of County Roads:

Approved 2017 costs were $654,521

Actual 2017 costs were $418,940

Proposed 2018 costs are $679,558

Municipal Drain Maintenance:

Approved 2017 costs were $92,308

Actual 2017 costs were $64,904

Proposed 2018 costs are $61,832

Lift Bridge:

Approved 2017 costs were $118,224

Actual 2017 costs were $125,165

Proposed 2018 costs are $116,394

Capital Construction and Equipment:

Approved 2017 costs were $4,019,307

Actual 2017 costs were $4,539,890

Proposed 2018 costs are $4,804,375 Roads Single Surface Treatment costs are $350,000 Webber Bourne Reconstruction costs are $117,375 Lynhurst Road and Storm Sewer Work costs are $3,500,000 Traffic Calming on Belmont Road costs are $200,000 Crew Cab pickup with utility box (R1211) costs are $45,000 Club Cab pickup (P3006) costs are $32,000 Backhoe (R2406) costs are $160,000 Loader (R2506) costs are $200,000 Parks tractor (R2786) costs are $50,000 Sidewalk Plow (R2810) costs are $150,000



Contributions from Other Municipalities:

Approved 2017 revenues were $1,092,871

Actual 2017 revenues were $1,076,479

Proposed 2018 revenues are $801,445

Grant Funding:

Approved 2017 revenues were $215,752

Actual 2017 revenues were $280,941

Proposed 2018 revenues are $383,777

Gas Tax Funding:

Approved 2017 revenues were $449,000

Actual 2017 revenues were $387,428

Proposed 2018 revenues are $387,428

Sundry Revenues:

Approved 2017 revenues were $30,000

Actual 2017 revenues were $87,962

Proposed 2018 revenues are $59,045

Transfers from Reserves:

Approved 2017 revenues were $790,000

Actual 2017 revenues were $476,932

Proposed 2018 revenues are $1,637,000

During the meeting it was decided to present Elgin County with a request to participate in the Belmont Road Traffic Calming measures due to the fact that it is a County Road.