2018 Budget Talks Last Meeting

The Municipality of Central Elgin had the third of three 2018 Budget talks on Monday,
February 12th, 2018 at 450 Sunset Drive in the lower level of the Elgin County Administration
Building. Karen Harris Central Elgin's Director of Finance and Treasurer began the
third meeting with another power point presentation that brought together adjusted
preliminary financial details of the proposed Central Elgin 2018 Operating and Capital
Budget. Deliberations by department followed searching for a way to maintain control
of spending in order to balance the budget. In order to save interest expenses on
loans and to limit the debt load, Director of Finance Karen Harris proposed using
reserve funds to finance some of the higher cost projects.
While this Budget is still an ongoing process, all projected spending is only proposed
and may not be included in the finalized or approved version of the Budget. According
to the preliminary documents at the second meeting, the total Net Tax Supported
Budget would increase from the 2017 Approved Budget of $12,401,476 to the Proposed
2018 of $13,271,383 which represented an total increase of $869,907 or 7.01%, a
4.41% Assessment increase, and a 2.60% Tax Rate increase.
After today's deliberations, at the third and last 2018 Budget talks some savings
were brought in compared to the previous meeting, but in the end, the property taxes
you pay are still going up. Overall spending in the Net Tax Supported Budget would
still be increasing from the 2017 Approved Budget of $12,401,476 to a slightly lower
increase of $504,167 or 4.07% in the Proposed 2018 Budget to $12,948,342. This spending
increase represents $42,699 or 0.34% less than the $546,866 of the 4.41% Property
Tax Assessment increase already in place for the 2018 Tax year. So the good news
so far, is that taxes are only going up 4.07%, not the full 4.41% of the Property
Tax Assessment increase. Changes to the 2018 Budget could still happen because the
budget is not yet finalized and still has to be approved before Council on February
26th, 2018.