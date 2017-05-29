Open Daily

On Sunday, May 28th, 2017 the Port Stanley Lioness Club held their Annual Walk for
Guide Dogs. This Port Stanley fundraising event has been assisting people with a
medical or physical disability for 30 years, by providing them with Dog Guides at
no cost.
The Lions Foundation of Canada trains Dog Guides and assists Canadians with a wide
range of disabilities. With six programs in place, with Dog Guides for the visually
impaired or blind, for people who are deaf or hard of hearing, Special Skills Dog
Guides for people who have a medical or physical disability, Autism Assistance for
children aged 4-12 who have autism spectrum disorder, Seizure Response for people
who have epilepsy, Diabetic Alert for people who have type 1 diabetes with hypoglycemic
unawareness. Canadians with disabilities are offered the opportunity to find greater
independence, mobility and safety through the help of a Dog Guide. With a cost of
$20,000 to raise, train, and place a Dog Guide, many people with disabilities would
not be able to have a Dog Guide without the assistance of this Annual Walk for Guide
Dogs.
There was a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony to mark the start of this years Purina Walk
for Guide Dogs, with MP Karen Vecchio, MPP Jeff Yurek, and Central Elgin Mayor David
Marr doing the honour's. This year the 3 km route was changed to Bridge Street crossing
Kettle Creek using the King George VI Lift Bridge, which I was told that some dogs
have issues with using the walkway because of the see through grating, down Colborne
Street to Selbroune Park, then returning using the same route. Also at the event today was
Bonnie Getty, a recipient of a Service Dog that was raised and trained in the Lions
Oakville facility. This years Walk For Dog Guides sponsor was Pet Value.
When it was all over, Lioness Beverley Filewood, Committee Chair, happily reported
that $15,568.38 was raised for this event, the best it's ever been! The Port Stanley
Lioness Club would also like to thank everyone who came out to support this worthy
cause, and that this event, the Walk for Guide Dogs, will return in 2018.