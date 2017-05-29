Open Daily

On Sunday, May 28th, 2017 the Port Stanley Lioness Club held their Annual Walk for Guide Dogs. This Port Stanley fundraising event has been assisting people with a medical or physical disability for 30 years, by providing them with Dog Guides at no cost.

The Lions Foundation of Canada trains Dog Guides and assists Canadians with a wide range of disabilities. With six programs in place, with Dog Guides for the visually impaired or blind, for people who are deaf or hard of hearing, Special Skills Dog Guides for people who have a medical or physical disability, Autism Assistance for children aged 4-12 who have autism spectrum disorder, Seizure Response for people who have epilepsy, Diabetic Alert for people who have type 1 diabetes with hypoglycemic unawareness. Canadians with disabilities are offered the opportunity to find greater independence, mobility and safety through the help of a Dog Guide. With a cost of $20,000 to raise, train, and place a Dog Guide, many people with disabilities would not be able to have a Dog Guide without the assistance of this Annual Walk for Guide Dogs.

There was a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony to mark the start of this years Purina Walk for Guide Dogs, with MP Karen Vecchio, MPP Jeff Yurek, and Central Elgin Mayor David Marr doing the honour's. This year the 3 km route was changed to Bridge Street crossing Kettle Creek using the King George VI Lift Bridge, which I was told that some dogs have issues with using the walkway because of the see through grating, down Colborne Street to Selbroune Park, then returning using the same route. Also at the event today was Bonnie Getty, a recipient of a Service Dog that was raised and trained in the Lions Oakville facility. This years Walk For Dog Guides sponsor was Pet Value.

When it was all over, Lioness Beverley Filewood, Committee Chair, happily reported that $15,568.38 was raised for this event, the best it's ever been! The Port Stanley Lioness Club would also like to thank everyone who came out to support this worthy cause, and that this event, the Walk for Guide Dogs, will return in 2018.