THE BUCCANEER RESTAURANT

The seventh annual Three Port Tour Classic Century Ride took place on Saturday,
August 19, 2017. This event put on by the Aylmer Express Graphics Group was designed
by cyclists, for cyclists, to be quiet, challenging, and most of all, a beautiful
scenic journey between three Ports in Elgin County, Port Burwell, Port Bruce, and
Port Stanley. Every year the Three Port Tour attracts hundreds of cyclists of varying
experience from southern Ontario and the northern United States by offering a choice
of three different route lengths to suit a variety of endurance levels.
All three routes start and end at the East Elgin Community Complex in Aylmer, Ontario.
The shortest route, the 50 kilometres, visits Mount Salem, Copenhagen, Port Bruce
and Sparta, while the medium, the 100 kilometres, and longest distance route adds
Springfield, Corinth, Richmond, Calton, Vienna and Port Burwell to the tour. The
longest route, the 160 kilometres, takes in Port Stanley and some rural roads west
of the lakeside village and then to Union on the way back to the finish in Aylmer.
Any proceeds from the Three Port Tour Classic Century Ride go to two local initiatives;
the Forest City Velodrome and the Environmental Leadership Program.
City Velodrome
The Forest City Velodrome is an indoor cycling track in London, Ontario - one of
three in North America. Opened in 2005, this facility and its programs are run entirely
by volunteers and donations. It is the home to many youth programs, as well as recreational
and race training rides. On Saturday nights it stages the most thrilling indoor
track cycle races in the world.
Environmental Leadership Program
The Environmental Leadership Program is offered at local East Elgin Secondary School
and covers a broad range of subjects related to ecology. The class is often conducted
outdoors and students participate in co-op work, earn safety certifications and
go on a number of camping trips. In this highly experience-based course the students
learn respect, responsibility, dependability, work ethic and trust.