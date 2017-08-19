THE BUCCANEER RESTAURANT

The seventh annual Three Port Tour Classic Century Ride took place on Saturday, August 19, 2017. This event put on by the Aylmer Express Graphics Group was designed by cyclists, for cyclists, to be quiet, challenging, and most of all, a beautiful scenic journey between three Ports in Elgin County, Port Burwell, Port Bruce, and Port Stanley. Every year the Three Port Tour attracts hundreds of cyclists of varying experience from southern Ontario and the northern United States by offering a choice of three different route lengths to suit a variety of endurance levels.

All three routes start and end at the East Elgin Community Complex in Aylmer, Ontario. The shortest route, the 50 kilometres, visits Mount Salem, Copenhagen, Port Bruce and Sparta, while the medium, the 100 kilometres, and longest distance route adds Springfield, Corinth, Richmond, Calton, Vienna and Port Burwell to the tour. The longest route, the 160 kilometres, takes in Port Stanley and some rural roads west of the lakeside village and then to Union on the way back to the finish in Aylmer.

Any proceeds from the Three Port Tour Classic Century Ride go to two local initiatives; the Forest City Velodrome and the Environmental Leadership Program.

City Velodrome

The Forest City Velodrome is an indoor cycling track in London, Ontario - one of three in North America. Opened in 2005, this facility and its programs are run entirely by volunteers and donations. It is the home to many youth programs, as well as recreational and race training rides. On Saturday nights it stages the most thrilling indoor track cycle races in the world.

Environmental Leadership Program

The Environmental Leadership Program is offered at local East Elgin Secondary School and covers a broad range of subjects related to ecology. The class is often conducted outdoors and students participate in co-op work, earn safety certifications and go on a number of camping trips. In this highly experience-based course the students learn respect, responsibility, dependability, work ethic and trust.