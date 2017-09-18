The 2017 Railway City Road Races will took place Sunday, September 17th, 2017. Once again this year, there was the half marathon which started on Warren Street in Port Stanley. The Railway City Road Races is a charity event that supports Orthopedics at the St. Thomas Elgin General Hospital. To date, more than $60,000 has been raised to support STEGH!

The races started in 2012 and 2013, when a group of community volunteers along with staff from Lifemark Physiotherapy and St. Thomas Elgin General Hospital (STEGH) organized a running event in Pinafore Park called "Lace Up for STEGH" to benefit the hospital's Foundation. These events raised more than $13,000 which allowed the Foundation to purchase orthopedic operating room equipment. A decision was made in 2014 to rebrand and relaunch the event as the Railway City Road Races and in doing so, we raised over $12,000 in 2014 under the name Railway City Road Races - again to help the Orthopaedic Division at the hospital.

For the 5 KM and 10 KM 2015 events the races utilized the paved recreation paths that the City of St. Thomas had just completed and that event raised $16,000 for Orthopaedics at STEGH. The event in 2016 added a half marathon route starting in Port Stanley and then to St. Thomas, ending at the CASO Station. The Port Stanley Terminal Rail Train provided transportation to the start line for the runners, and a return trip for family members. The 2016 Railway City Road Races had a great turnout, with over 400 participants, 95 volunteers and lots of family cheering on the runners, that made it a great day for everyone!

