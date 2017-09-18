The 2017 Railway City Road Races will took place Sunday, September 17th, 2017. Once
again this year, there was the half marathon which started on Warren Street in Port
Stanley. The Railway City Road Races is a charity event that supports Orthopedics
at the St. Thomas Elgin General Hospital. To date, more than $60,000 has been raised
to support STEGH!
The races started in 2012 and 2013, when a group of community volunteers along with
staff from Lifemark Physiotherapy and St. Thomas Elgin General Hospital (STEGH)
organized a running event in Pinafore Park called "Lace Up for STEGH" to benefit
the hospital's Foundation. These events raised more than $13,000 which allowed the
Foundation to purchase orthopedic operating room equipment. A decision was made
in 2014 to rebrand and relaunch the event as the Railway City Road Races and in
doing so, we raised over $12,000 in 2014 under the name Railway City Road Races
- again to help the Orthopaedic Division at the hospital.
For the 5 KM and 10 KM 2015 events the races utilized the paved recreation paths
that the City of St. Thomas had just completed and that event raised $16,000 for
Orthopaedics at STEGH. The event in 2016 added a half marathon route starting in
Port Stanley and then to St. Thomas, ending at the CASO Station. The Port Stanley
Terminal Rail Train provided transportation to the start line for the runners, and
a return trip for family members. The 2016 Railway City Road Races had a great turnout,
with over 400 participants, 95 volunteers and lots of family cheering on the runners,
that made it a great day for everyone!
