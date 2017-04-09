2017 Port Stanley Chili Cook Off

The 22nd Annual Port Stanley Lioness Club's Chili Cook Off drew over 150 Chili lovers to the Port Stanley Legion hall on Friday, March 31, 2017. With nine competitors making their own unique brand of chili, what better way for patrons to sample some of the best Chili that Port Stanley has to offer.

The judges this year were Wayne Ratelle, Michelle Horton and David Marr (mayor). Proceeds from this event, like many other Lioness events, will go to community projects and causes like Brain Tumor Research, Guide Dogs, and the S.T.E.G.H. Foundation.

Judge's Choice Winners:

1st Place: 782 Taphouse

2nd Place: Kettle Creek Inn

3rd Place: Shebaz's Shawarma & Falafel

Best Table Presentation Winners:

1st Place: Shebaz's Shawarma & Falafel

2nd Place: The Fresh Wave

3rd Place: Village Square Coffee House



People's Choice Winners:

1st Place: Port Stanley Community Policing

2nd Place: 782 Taphouse

3rd Place: Kettle Creek Inn



Pictures