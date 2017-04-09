background0
by Doug Harvey
2017 Port Stanley Chili Cook Off
lead photo - Shebaz's Shawarma & Falafel
1st in Best Table Presentation
main photo - Port Stanley Community Policing
1st in People's Choice Award

The 22nd Annual Port Stanley Lioness Club's Chili Cook Off drew over 150 Chili lovers to the Port Stanley Legion hall on Friday, March 31, 2017. With nine competitors making their own unique brand of chili, what better way for patrons to sample some of the best Chili that Port Stanley has to offer.

The judges this year were Wayne Ratelle, Michelle Horton and David Marr (mayor). Proceeds from this event, like many other Lioness events, will go to community projects and causes like Brain Tumor Research, Guide Dogs, and the S.T.E.G.H. Foundation.

Judge's Choice Winners:
1st Place: 782 Taphouse
2nd Place: Kettle Creek Inn
3rd Place: Shebaz's Shawarma & Falafel

Best Table Presentation Winners:
1st Place: Shebaz's Shawarma & Falafel
2nd Place: The Fresh Wave
3rd Place: Village Square Coffee House

People's Choice Winners:
1st Place: Port Stanley Community Policing
2nd Place: 782 Taphouse
3rd Place: Kettle Creek Inn

