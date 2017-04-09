2017 Port Stanley Chili Cook Off

The 22nd Annual Port Stanley Lioness Club's Chili Cook Off drew over 150 Chili lovers
to the Port Stanley Legion hall on Friday, March 31, 2017. With nine competitors making their own unique
brand of chili, what better way for patrons to sample some of the best Chili that Port
Stanley has to offer.
The judges this year were Wayne Ratelle, Michelle Horton and David Marr (mayor). Proceeds
from this event, like many other Lioness events, will go to community projects and causes like
Brain Tumor Research, Guide Dogs, and the S.T.E.G.H. Foundation.
Judge's Choice Winners:
1st Place: 782 Taphouse
2nd Place: Kettle Creek Inn
3rd Place: Shebaz's Shawarma & Falafel
Best Table Presentation Winners:
1st Place: Shebaz's Shawarma & Falafel
2nd Place: The Fresh Wave
3rd Place: Village Square Coffee House
People's Choice Winners:
1st Place: Port Stanley Community Policing
2nd Place: 782 Taphouse
3rd Place: Kettle Creek Inn
