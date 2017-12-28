2017 Headlines in Review

The Christmas Holiday break is good time to review the past years headlines that
had an impact on the Port Stanley community. The headlines selected show a diversity
of events that shape and define our way of life in this community on the shores
of Lake Erie. Looking back at 2017, to see the big picture, we start at the beginning,
as 2017 proved to be a very busy year in the Port Stanley area.
A Line in the Sand - 2017-01-08
With Thames Valley District School Board doing a Pupil Accommodation Review, the
planned solutions offered in the "PAR" bring out the objections of many in the affected
areas. Signage is going up to bring public awareness of the changes proposed under
the current Pupil Accommodation Review that has the following proposed recommendations
to resolve the accommodation issues:
- The closure of 5 Elementary schools: New Sarum, South Dorchester, Sparta, Springfield
and Westminster Central Public Schools.
- School improvements (addition/or renovations/or program enhancements) for Davenport,
McGregor, Northdale Central, Port Stanley and Summers' Corners Public Schools.
- The construction of 2 new elementary schools, located in Belmont and Southeast St.
Thomas.
One issue that becomes a major problem in Southern Central Elgin is that a solution
proposed for the TVDSB Southern Region would shift the attendance area from Sparta
Public School, a school that will be closing, to the Port Stanley Public School,
a school that will get $1,506,000 in renovations to classrooms and educational material.
With costs per student being a major concern, the results of this solution would
lower the costs at the Port Stanley Public School from $3,614.16 currently per student,
to a projected cost of $1,159.73 per student. For comparisons, the Sparta Public
School currently has a cost per student of $1,483.57, with the TVDSB average cost
per student of $1,416.06.
The reasons for these changes, are area growth projections that indicate that Port
Stanley has the potential for growth due to all the new housing developments, while
Sparta shows no signs of growth in that area. Last time there was a Pupil Accommodation
Review, Port Stanley Public School faced many challenges to keep open, and only
through a move of some 91 students from Pierre Elliott Trudeau French Immersion
school to Port Stanley Public School kept it open. If this solution to shift the
Sparta Public School attendance area to Port Stanley goes ahead, it would give Port
Stanley that advantage of having enough student attendance to keep it's school open
for years. Re-purposing of the Sparta Public School could follow once the closure
of the regular track program is finalized, to create a second elementary French
Immersion school in Elgin County. Support from Central Elgin Council will be split,
as some wards gain from the proposed changes, while other wards lose from the closings.
Construction starting for Rescue Boat Boathouse in Hofhuis Park - 2017-01-18
DHP Homes of St. Thomas has started the hardest part of the construction process
of building the Rescue Boat Boathouse in Hofhuis Park. Today DHP Homes tradesmen
were busy moving building supplies by hand, as access with larger vehicles to the
Boathouse along the walkway is too hazardous because of unfrozen ground, and access
by the bridge is not possible because that route is incomplete, and not capable
of handing the weight of a large building material delivery truck.
Construction of the Boathouse was decided at a Council Meeting on Monday, November
14th, 2016, and the report and Tender Award details follow.
Report PW 80-16
To assist in the municipality's marine rescue and beach patrol operations, the municipality
owns a 24 foot Zodiac RIB rescue boat. This is a considerable investment for the
municipality. Currently, the vessel is moored dockside in the harbour and is utilized
by both the Fire Department as well as the Beach Patrol. As a result of the foregoing,
the boat is left to the elements as well it is not secure and potentially susceptible
to vandalism or theft.
As part of the dredging project, the municipality constructed finger docks as well
as the foundation to support a boat house structure to house this vessel. This work
is now completed. The final phase of the project is to construct the building that
will house the rescue boat. Staff had the boat house designed by Riggs Engineering.
These plans were circulated to four local builders for pricing. The following prices
were received:
- DHP Homes, St. Thomas - $94,400 exclusive of HST
- MD Construction, St. Thomas - $97,875.00 exclusive of HST
The original estimate to construct the boat house was $80,000. However, since that
estimate the decision was made to utilize a Cement Board Siding rather than Vinyl
and recycled rubber shingles rather than Asphalt. While both of these products are
a more expensive to install initially, they both offer longer service life and reduced
long term costs for the building. Staff would respectfully suggest that this is
a prudent expenditure given the harsh elements that this structure will face on
the waterfront.
The actual construction of the boathouse will not happen until winter and will be
completed by April 1, 2017. As a result, if Council approves the project it will
form part of the 2017 budget.
PW 80-16 Tender Award, Rescue Boat - Boathouse
A Motion moved by Dan McNeil and Seconded by Stephen Carr that the Council of the
Corporation of the Municipality of Central Elgin approve the construction of a new
boat house to house the Central Elgin Rescue Boat at Hofhuis Park. And that DHP
Homes be contracted to complete the work for a total cost of $94,400 exclusive of
HST. And further that the cost be included in the 2017 Budget as per Report PW 80-16.
Harold Winkworth asked "Is there a concern in regards to vandalism, when you start
putting stuff in that area." Lloyd Perrin responded saying, "The Boathouse will
be locked, and will have secured access on all doors to it. If someone wants to
swim underneath, and get in to the Boathouse, well there's not going to be anything
there that isn't locked up." He also added later that an inside and outside security
camera system may be installed.
Dennis Crevits commented, "I am surprised at this one, the amount that this tender
is for, I noticed that it is just under the $100,000 mark, for their tendering process,
but this was just circulated to Builders, and not actually sent out for a Public
Tender. I want to know why it was not sent out for a Public Tender?" Lloyd Perrin
responded saying, "We approached four builders that we believe do good quality workmanship
after talking with the Building Department, and then asked them for bids. We did
not go out to Public Tender, if Council want's us to go back out for Public Tender,
after the New Year, we can do that, I'm not so sure we would probably get much difference
in price, but we are open to that." Dennis Crevits asked for a recorded vote, and
the Motion was Passed, with only Councillor Ward 2, Dennis Crevits opposed.
Hawk Cliff Woods work recognized with Lieutenant Governor's Award - 2017-02-24
The Thames Talbot Land Trust (TTLT) was thrilled to recently accept the Lieutenant
Governor's Ontario Heritage Award for Excellence in Conservation in recognition
of its work at Hawk Cliff Woods in Elgin County.
The annual Lieutenant Governor's Ontario Heritage Awards recognize exceptional contributions
to cultural and natural heritage conservation, environmental sustainability and
biodiversity.
Through a dedicated fundraising campaign in 2016, TTLT raised $800,000 to purchase
Hawk Cliff Woods, 230 acres of culturally significant property. Through volunteer
efforts, the TTLT has launched several initiatives to preserve and enhance the Carolinian
forest which is along an international migratory route for birds and monarch butterflies.
Due to these efforts, the site has been opened for public enjoyment through marked
trails and interpretive signage.
"Hawk Cliff Woods was a natural fit with TTLT's mission and mandate, given the property's
long history as one of the most significant natural areas along Lake Erie," said
Suzanne McDonald Aziz, Executive Director of TTLT. "We are grateful for this recognition
and pleased to have been nominated by the Municipality of Central Elgin."
TTLT is named after the Thames River and the historic Talbot Trail and was established
as a charity in 2000 to protect the natural and cultural heritage of London, Middlesex,
Elgin, Perth and Oxford Counties in south-western Ontario.
The Thames Talbot Land Trust currently owns 14 properties and holds one conservation
easement, protecting over 1300 acres.
Each property is under the active care of TTLT volunteers, who visit regularly to
look out for invasive species, maintain signage and fences, remove litter, maintain
any trails, and remove hazards.
Land Trusts are community-based charitable organizations that actively work to conserve
land with natural, recreational, scenic, historical, or agricultural value for the
benefit of future generations.
To learn more about TTLT, please visit http://www.thamestalbotlandtrust.ca/.
Update - Vehicle In Port Stanley Harbour - 2017-03-08
Driver found vehicle recovered
Central Elgin, ON - The Underwater Search and Recovery Unit was successful in locating
a 47 year old female within the submerged vehicle deceased.
The vehicle, a silver coloured PT Cruiser was recovered successfully by Ross's towing.
Elgin County Victim Services attended the scene to assist family members of the
deceased.
At this time in the investigation no foul play is suspected.
Original Media release March 7, 2017
On the 7th of March 2017 around 7:10 p.m. the Elgin County Ontario Provincial Police
(OPP) responded to a call for a vehicle that had gone off the road and entered the
Port Stanley Harbour.
At this time it is unknown if any occupants are within the vehicle. The OPP's Underwater
Search and Recovery Team will be attending to further the investigation.
The public can expect an increase in police presence near were the vehicle entered
the water.
Sewer Project Underway - 2017-04-12
The sewer work at Bridge Street and Carlow Road seems to be finally underway, with
a lot of Carlow Road by the Port Stanley Legion already dug up. Construction signs
indicating two previous starting dates gave people that use this busy area and intersection
more than enough notice that something was going to happen. The work being done
in the area is part of the $17,681,221.00 construction project of the new Port Stanley
Wastewater Treatment Plant, New Pumping Station 52 and refurbishment of Pumping
Station 51.
As work progresses, the intersection of Bridge Street and Carlow Road will be closed
and a detour will be available. The detour entrance will be on the southwest side
of the King George Lift Bridge and will continue into the parking area, then past
the DOC building, and finally exit onto Carlow Road close to Erie Street. The sewer
work being done at Bridge and Carlow will continue for 4 weeks with the intersection
closed.
Carlow Road - Bridge Street Detour - 2017-04-18
The Carlow Road - Bridge Street Detour is now operational, with south-bound Carlow
traffic entering the Port Stanley Terminal Rail south parking area, crossing Bridge
Street and into the detour entrance on the southwest side of the King George Lift
Bridge. For Bridge Street west-bound traffic the detour entrance is on the southwest
side of the King George Lift Bridge and will continue into the parking area, then
past the DOC building, and finally exit onto Carlow Road close to Erie Street.
The sewer work being done at Bridge and Carlow will continue for 4 weeks with the
intersection closed, and traffic having to use the detour to access the west side
of Port Stanley including the beach. Signs and barriers are up at the LCBO parking
lot to restrict traffic from using this parking lot as a bypass. The work being
done beside the detour is part of the $17,681,221.00 construction project of the
new Port Stanley Wastewater Treatment Plant, New Pumping Station 52 and refurbishment
of Pumping Station 51.
$3,000 in Fines for Dredging Kettle Creek Shore Land - 2017-04-26
A Port Stanley man has been fined a total of $3,000 for offences under the Public
Lands Act.
Patrick Geraghty pleaded guilty and was fined $1,500 for unlawfully dredging shore
lands without a permit and $1,500 for violating stop work orders on three separate
occasions.
Court heard that between September 16 and October 12, 2016, Geraghty used an excavator
to dredge the bed of Kettle Creek in front of his property. A member of the public
advised the ministry of the dredging which led a conservation officer from the Southern
Marine Enforcement Unit to conduct an inspection. An investigation determined that
Geraghty conducted the work without the required work permit. The officer issued
a stop work order which Geraghty violated on three separate occasions, by continuing
to dredge in front of his property.
Justice of the Peace Kristine Diaz heard the case in the Ontario Court of Justice,
St. Thomas, on April 13, 2017.
The ministry reminds the public that work permits are required for any work on shore
lands.
To report a natural resources violation, call the MNRF TIPS line at 1-877-847-7667
toll-free any time or contact your local ministry office during regular business
hours. You can also call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
Generosity at it's Finest, McCaig Family Supports STEGH's Great Expansion - 2017-04-27
St. Thomas, ON – "It's OUR Hospital" instills a sense of community, of pride, and
the importance of supporting patient care excellence at the St. Thomas Elgin General
Hospital. On Wednesday, April 26th, 2017 STEGH Foundation representatives were joined
by local donors Bob and Janet McCaig to celebrate their generous gift of $1,000,000
towards STEGH's Great Expansion.
"A final push by everyone in our community – with the dollars that you can afford,
will put our fundraising efforts well over the top – I would encourage everyone
to give themselves that 'feel good feeling' by participating in this final half
million dollar goal," explains Bob McCaig, community member and donor.
Construction of the new three storey tower is well underway. Located on the northwest
corner of our current location, the new addition will house an Emergency Department,
Surgical Suites, a permanent home for our Mental Health Unit, as well as a Medical
Device Reprocessing Department. In addition to this project, the STEGH Foundation
is also raising money for a new CT Scanner which is onsite and operational.
The Great Expansion will enable STEGH to keep pace with a dynamic and changing healthcare
system, and provide our community with a local state-of-the-art healthcare facility.
As a Provincial leader in ER wait times, the Great Expansion will only improve an
increasingly high-performing Hospital.
"What an incredible commitment to patient care excellence at OUR Hospital. Bob and
Janet are the living definition of generous," explains Paul Jenkins, Executive Director.
"This gift is generosity at its finest. Bob and Janet have certainly understood
the importance of this project for themselves, but also for the entire community.
We are so grateful for their support."
On November 17th, 2015 the Hospital, the Foundation, donors, good friends, and neighbours
celebrated ground-breaking for the Great Expansion. Construction is well underway,
and completion of the new addition is expected in November 2017. The Foundation
is leading the $16 million capital campaign to help fund the 'Great Expansion',
and with the kind assistance of our generous donors like the McCaig's, the Foundation
has raised more than $15 million to date.
The community is invited to join with our good corporate citizens in support of
the incredible transformations taking place at STEGH. There are many ways for individuals,
businesses and civic organizations to get involved and the best place to start is
by visiting
ItsOURHospital.ca.
Since 1985, the STEGH Foundation has played an integral role in supporting patient
care excellence at the St. Thomas Elgin General Hospital by independently raising
funds to acquire patient care equipment, support educational endeavours, and upgrade
the Hospital's physical facilities. Our Mission is to partner with the community
to support our award-winning Hospital in the delivery of an excellent patient care
experience.
ItsOURHospital.ca
The St. Thomas Elgin General Hospital is a 155-bed facility providing comprehensive
24-hour coverage in Internal Medicine, Surgery, Obstetrics, Paediatrics, Anaesthesia,
Emergency, and Family Medicine. More than 800 people work at STEGH, including over
200 credentialed Professional Staff who provide in-Hospital care ensuring that we
provide the highest quality of care to each and every patient that walks through
our doors. As a fully accredited Hospital, we are proud to serve the City of St.
Thomas and all eight municipalities within the County of Elgin. STEGH.on.ca
Port Stanley Sanitary Sewer Update - 2017-05-03
May 2, 2017 - The Municipality of Central Elgin is constructing new sanitary sewers
on the south-east corner of Bridge Street and Carlow Road in Port Stanley.
To facilitate the installation of new sewers, the groundwater table needed to be
lowered in the area of excavation by “dewatering” the site with well points.
Well points were installed the week of April 18th. On April 26th, pumping commenced.
Within 45 minutes, a sheen and odour suggested the presence of light hydrocarbons
in the ground water. Hydrocarbons are hydrogen and carbon compounds, and are found
in substances such as petroleum and natural gas.
The Municipality took due diligence to cease discharge. Pumping ceased immediately
and the Ministry of Environment Energy and Climate Change (MOECC) was consulted.
Although the concentration of contaminants is less than the MOECC’s guideline for
material that can be discharged into the environment, the MOECC advised the Municipality
to bring in a portable waste water treatment plant to treat the contaminated ground
water.
It will take approximately 4 weeks to receive the necessary approvals and bring
the plant to site.
In the interim, Bridge Street will be backfilled and opened to traffic. Carlow road
south of Bridge remains closed. Truck access to McAsphalt and the boat launch will
utilize the detour route.
Once the portable plant is onsite, construction will continue.
The Municipality is considering 24 hour work in order to reduce impact the impact
on traffic and residents.
Heavy rains prompt KCCA to upgrade to a flood watch - 2017-05-05
St. Thomas – Kettle Creek Conservation Authority (KCCA) is upgrading to a flood
watch as the already saturated watershed prepares to receive a forecast of 50 -
90 mm of additional rainfall today through to Saturday.
"The watershed has already received between 37 and 47 mm of precipitation over the
last twenty-four hours," says Jennifer Dow, water conservation supervisor. "We had
saturated ground conditions before this rain event started. Overnight levels in
local watercourses rose significantly. Many smaller streams may be approaching bank full
levels as of Friday morning."
KCCA issued a watershed conditions statement on Thursday. Upgrading to a flood watch
today means that residents can expect some form of flooding, especially in low lying
areas. The extent of the flooding will depend on the actual amount of rain received
on Friday.
Nuisance flooding may already be occurring in some flood-prone areas. Residents
should be mindful of conditions and take appropriate action. The saturated ground
has little ability to absorb further rainfall. The rain may be heavy at times but
is expected to taper off to showers by Saturday evening.
This flood watch is to remain in effect until Sunday, May 7 and will be updated
as conditions warrant. KCCA staff are continuing to monitor watershed conditions.
Please remember that fast flowing water is dangerous and the banks are slippery.
Parents along Kettle Creek are advised to carefully monitor their local conditions.
Parents in particular are encouraged to keep their children away from floodplain
areas.
For further updates log on to
www.kettlecreekconservation.on.ca or connect with Kettle Creek Conservation
Authority socially on Twitter or Facebook at KettleCreekCA.
Watershed Conditions Statement - Water Safety -- Issued during periods of minor
flooding to report on general watershed conditions to flood coordinators, and to
remind the general public of general river safety issues
Watershed Conditions Statement - Flood Outlook -- Issued to provide early notice
of the potential for flooding based on weather forecasts calling for heavy rain,
snow melt, high winds or other conditions that could result in high runoff
Flood Watch -- issued when the potential for flooding exists within specific watercourses
and municipalities
Flood Warning -- issued when flooding is imminent or occurring within specific watercourses
and municipalities
Last chance at a beachfront Dream - 2017-06-14
Dream Lottery's final deadline is next week
London, Ont. - Summer has just started, but the chance at a beachfront dream is
fading fast. A little more than one week remains to order the hottest ticket in
town while supporting the regional hospitals in London. In July, the ultimate grand
prize winner of Dream Lottery will snag the choice between a Port Stanley dream
condo at the beach (that comes with $100,000 cash and a Jaguar F-type convertible),
a North London dream home (with cash for a year of first-class living and a Land
Rover Evoque convertible) - or a cool million in cash to make their own dreams a
reality.
This is the last week to visit these spectacular dream homes in person too. The
homes will remain closed after the midnight, June 22 final ticket sales deadline.
In addition to the home-or-cash top prize, there are vehicles and trips to be won
in the final draw. To top it off, the 50/50 Plus TM is more than $ $820,250 (and
still growing), and the Destinations, Dollars & Design Calendar offers the chance
at a great prize each day in August. You need a Dream ticket in order to buy into
the 50/50 Plus TM and the Destinations, Dollars & Design Calendar.
"Exceptional prizes make winning this lottery something to dream about," says Michelle
Campbell, President and CEO, St. Joseph's Health Care Foundation. "Knowing that
patients and their families win when each ticket is purchased is the reality that
makes the dream even better."
Each purchase of a Dream Lottery ticket helps change the lives of patients from
across South-western Ontario who need the specialized services at London Health Sciences
Centre, Children's Hospital at LHSC and at St. Joseph's Health Care London. Dream
Lottery has raised almost $29 million (net) since 1996 for innovative technology
and equipment, ground-breaking research, and continuing medical education and training
that enables doctors, nurses and staff to provide exceptional, patient-centred,
life-changing care.
All Dream Lottery details including: rules, prize list, maps to the dream homes
and their open hours, virtual home tours, sales deadlines, draw dates – and how
lottery proceeds benefit patients at all three hospitals - can be found on the lottery's
website at
www.dreamitwinit.ca.
Dream Lottery is a joint venture of London Health Sciences Foundation, Children's
Health Foundation, and St. Joseph's Health Care Foundation. Together, London Health
Sciences Centre, Children's Hospital at LHSC and St. Joseph's Health Care London
receive more than 1.5 million patient visits from across South-western Ontario and
beyond each year. In addition to caring for London-area residents, the hospitals
are referral centres providing specialized services in support of the excellent
care of the region's community hospitals.
Dream Lottery (LL8727) 50/50 PlusTM (LL8728) Dollars, Destinations & Design (LL8729)
For More Information about Dream Lottery or London Health Sciences Foundation: Alexander
Peterson, Manager, Public Relations (519) 685-8527 or Alexander.Peterson@lhsc.on.ca
www.lhsf.ca
For More Information about Children's Health Foundation: Rebecca Milec, Communications
Associate (519) 432-8062 (ext. 75276) or rmilec@childhealth.ca www.childhealth.ca
For More Information about St. Joseph's Health Care Foundation: Laura Janecka, Marketing
and Communications Officer (519) 646-6000 (ext. 65449) or Laura.Janecka@sjhc.london.on.ca
www.sjhcfoundation.org
Beach Accessibility Project Now Complete - 2017-06-19
People with mobility issues now have full beach access today because of Central
Elgin's implementation of its new Corporate Accessibility Policy.
The new Beach Accessibility Mats have arrived and have been installed, starting
from the new concrete walkway heading south to almost the waters edge where the
mats form a T, branching out east and west. These new mats are also wide enough
for 2-way traffic, so that multiple users may access the mats at the same time.
The new Corporate Accessibility Policy was developed with the assistance of Jennifer
Cowan from the County of Elgin, and was necessary for compliance of the new Accessibility
Standards Regulations.
The Beach Accessibility Project began at the March 27th, 2017 at a Council meeting
when the tender for the Port Stanley Main Beach Boardwalk Replacement with a total
tendered price of $100,219.59 was approved. The existing damaged wooden walkway
was removed and a brand new series of concrete walkways were built to provide multiple
paths of beach access.
In 2016, the Municipality of Central Elgin decided to apply to the Federal Enabling
Accessibility Fund for the purchase of Accessibility Mats for the installation on
Main Beach in Port Stanley, and was successful in obtaining funding in the amount
of $20,684.04. At the May 23rd, 2017 Council meeting the purchase of Beach Accessibility
Mats from Dechamps Mat Systems for $22,750.60 in US Dollars was approved. The Enabling
Accessibility Fund Grant will pay for 2/3 of the cost of the mats and the remaining
1/3 ($10,210) will be paid for out of the Tax Rate Stabilization Reserve.
Hofhuis Park Dedication - 2017-06-24
Saturday, June 24th, 2017 will be a date that will be forever remembered in the
Municipality of Central Elgin as the day that Hofhuis Park was dedicated to the
Hofhuis Family, in recognition of their devotion to the community and to the many
contributions that defined what Port Stanley and Elgin County is today.
Gathered today for the dedication was David Marr, Mayor of the Municipality of Central
Elgin, Members of Council from the Municipality of Central Elgin, Past Council Members
from Central Elgin and Elgin County, Karen Vecchio, MP of Elgin, Middlesex, London,
and Jeff Yurek, MPP of Elgin, Middlesex, London.
Many of the dedication speakers recounted memories that had become their own lasting
personal tribute to Sylvia Hofhuis whose public service career began in 1988 as
a Councillor in Port Stanley. She soon became the Deputy Reeve, and, shortly after
that, the Reeve of Port Stanley. In 2003, Sylvia was elected Deputy Mayor of Central
Elgin, and in 2006 became Mayor, a position she held until her passing in 2010.
Sylvia was a member of Elgin County Council for twelve years, and Warden of Elgin
County in 2007. During her time in politics, she was the driving force in the Harbour
Divestiture talks, and the Blue Flag Program for Port Stanley Beaches. She was also
a board member and Chair of countless organizations, including Elgin Community Living,
the St. Thomas Elgin General Hospital Board, and the St. Thomas Elgin Public Art
Centre.
David Marr, Mayor of the Municipality of Central Elgin told the story of how Dr.
John Hofhuis was first introduced to the Port Stanley Community. It happened because
of the efforts of a fellow Doctor encouraging John to set up practice in Port Stanley,
and was driving John around in van showing him all sites. The funny part was that
the van didn't have a passenger seat, and John was sitting on a crate. At the time,
he must have been impressed enough with Port Stanley as a great place to start his
practice because the rest is history. Dr. John Hofhuis has provided over 35 years
of dedicated service to the people of Port Stanley and Elgin County as a General
Practitioner of Medicine and as the County Coroner.
Dr. John Hofhuis spoke about how in 1979, when he first came to Port Stanley with
Sylvia, that they both agreed to try it for a year, and you know how that went.
He thanked everyone for their kind words and spoke about Sylvia's vision and contribution's
to the Harbour Divestiture Program which benefits Port Stanley, Central Elgin, and
Elgin County. He was also thankful for the park and how the park will develop in
the future allowing Sylvia's dream and legacy to live on.
A Moratorium On Future School Closures - 2017-06-29
Statement from Jeff Yurek, MPP, Elgin-Middlesex-London
June 29, 2017 - The following is a statement from MPP Jeff Yurek on the Liberal
government's recent announcement to put a moratorium on future school closures until
a review is complete:
"The Minister of Education has admitted that her government's existing accommodation
review process is flawed weeks after the Thames Valley District School Board (TVDSB)
made the decision to close 3 schools in Elgin County.
"While our community looks forward to the new school in Belmont and accepts the
closures of South Dorchester and Westminster, I urge the TVDSB to revisit their
decision to close Sparta, Springfield and New Sarum. The closures of these 3 schools
should not go forward until the government corrects the funding formula for rural
schools and a new accommodation review process is in place.
"It is unfortunate that the Minister of Education ignored the voices of parents
and the impact of communities while allowing this flawed process to proceed.
"I will work to ensure that the review announced by the Minister will include the
reinstatement of funding for rural schools and that impacts to communities are considered
during the accommodation review process.
"This is the right thing to do for our children, our parents and our community."
Pumping Station 52 - Project Update - 2017-07-18
Dewatering operation to start soon
At the June 26th, 2017 Council meeting Lloyd Perrin gave his report on the Pumping
Station 52 component of the Waste Water Treatment project that was started on April
10th, 2017. During the dewatering operation, the contractor encountered contaminated
ground water causing the underground sewer component of the project to be halted.
This was necessary to address the treatment of the water being pumped from the ground
and amending the Permit To Take Water (PTTW) which the municipality previously received
from Ministry of Environment and Energy. The municipality's consultant, Stantec,
has been diligent with working with MOECC to address concerns and compiling the
necessary technical work and information required to support a new PTTW.
The municipality's contractor HIRA has struggled to react to finding a subcontractor
that is able to provide the necessary treatment equipment to address the situation.
As a result, Stantec has assisted and sourced private third party subcontractors
that are capable of treating the water from the dewatering operation prior to discharge
to the natural environment. Stantec has been able to source the contractor and receive
a work plan from one contractor to complete the work and has since shared that with
HIRA.
Lloyd Perrin also stated that given the time required to finalize the PTTW approvals
for the operation and getting the plant mobilized it is anticipated that the dewatering
operation would commence by July 21st, 2017. Depending on how long it takes to lower
the groundwater to a level that will facilitate the underground works, the underground
sewer should be installed by mid August with restoration in the area to happen immediately
after.
Financial considerations to mobilize and operate a portable plant to undertake the
treatment can not be priced as a definite lump sum cost for a number of reasons:
- The time it takes to install the underground piping that the dewatering operation
is being undertaken for is somewhat unknown.
- The pump rates to maintain the appropriate working conditions for the installation
of the trunk sewer is unknown.
- These pump rates will affect the level of treatment effort that is required to provide
the necessary water quality before discharging.
- There are a number of consumables such as clay and carbon that are necessary to
perform the treatment.
- The amount of consumables will be determined by pump rates and the levels of contamination
of the ground water.
The estimated cost for the mobilization and utilization of the treatment plant could
be as high as $230,000, while significant, is necessary to complete the project.
Staff would also confirm that there is sufficient monies contained within the contingency
allowance for the project to cover the costs.
Port Stanley Community Policing Celebrates 25th Anniversary - 2017-07-22
On Saturday July 22nd, 2017, the Port Stanley Community Policing Committee hosted
an open house at their office, located in the basement of the medical building,
to celebrate twenty-five years of service in Port Stanley and the surrounding district.
The Port Stanley Community Policing office was first located in the old Village
Hall auditorium (now the Port Stanley Festival Theatre) on February 16th, 1992,
and then near the end of April in 1997, moved to its current location in the basement
of the medical building on the corner of Bridge Street and Colborne Street. During
the twenty-five years that the Port Stanley Community Policing office has been open,
many volunteers have come and gone, except for two, Ray Filewood, and his wife Beverly
Filewood, Port Stanley Community Policing Charter members.
Making the local community a safer place to live in has been the Port Stanley Community
Policing major accomplishment and was achieved through projects like the Snow Bird
patrols, distribution of marine safety leaflets, hosting home and safety seminars,
farm safety days, school safety days, Seniors safety programmes, installation of
speed and information signs, participating in local parades, plus hosting other
local Community Policing Committees yearly meetings.
Although a sub committee of Central Elgin Council, funding for events they sponsor
such as the parade and Easter Egg hunt for local children which includes fingerprinting
for children's safety, comes from donations by local service clubs and caring citizens.
An OPP officer and local councillor attend all monthly meetings supplying information
and guidance for the group.
Quotes
"It's my pleasure to be here to congratulate you for your twenty-five years of continuous
community service. We have great Community Policing Committees all across Elgin
County, but, this one here actually is one of the strongest, and there has been
a lot of great things that this Committee has done for the Community, especially
for the youth. Its all about people in community knowing what's happening on a daily
basis, and feeding that information on to the OPP to better target our efforts."
- OPP Detachment Commander of Elgin County Brad Fishleigh.
"I would like to thank each and everyone of you for insuring Port Stanley is a safer
community. I would also like to thank the OPP for working together with the Port
Stanley Community Policing Committee, because that's what its all about, together
working for a safer community." - Elgin-Middlesex-London MPP Jeff Yurek.
"We recognize that the Community Policing Committees offer invaluable information
to the officers on the street, because they can't be everywhere all the time. Congratulations!"
- Central Elgin Mayor David Marr.
Port Stanley Harbour Public Workshop - 2017-07-25
Port Stanley Harbour Public Workshop on Monday, July 24th, 2017, was held at the
Port Stanley Arena on 332 Carlow Road, Port Stanley by Dillon Consulting on behalf
of the Municipality of Central Elgin. This was the second public event, one that
was considered to be a directions workshop that was intended to provide feedback
on the draft plans that have been created so far.
The vision of the Port Stanley Harbour Plan is to create a self-sustaining Port
Stanley Harbour that will be a centre for business and tourism in Central Elgin.
The key principals of the plan include maintaining public access to the waterfront
and views of the lake, promoting healthy active lifestyles, celebrate and honour
the unique history and character of Port Stanley, while ensuring any new development
is complementary, provide enhanced port services, facilitate the development of
new year-round public amenities, and support long term mixed use development that
enhances the liveability and sustainability of the community.
For the plan to succeed, visions must be collected from many sources including a
steering committee comprised of staff, council, and community members working with
Dillon Consulting to develop a secondary plan for the Port Stanley Harbour. The
general public also has an several opportunities to participate in this plan and
last night demonstrated their willingness to participate with a good turnout of
people.
Before the presentation many people were taking in the tour of the panels positioned
around the perimeter of workshop, which provided an overview of the process, draft
plans for land use, transportation improvements, public realms, and maximum heights
of proposed development. During the presentation the crowd seemed to give notice
on items that included maximum heights of proposed development in various locations,
and traffic improvements showing that this input process is working.
The next steps in this process will be developing a preferred land use plan based
on comments received, identify transportation, water and sanitary, storm water, and
incentive program recommendations, conduct market and financial impact assessments
on the preferred land use, draft the Harbour Plan and Urban Design Guidelines, hold
a Public Meeting about the Draft Harbour Plan, Urban Design Guidelines, Incentive
Program and Financial Impact, and hold a Statutory Public Meeting on the proposed
final Harbour Plan.
Great Waterfront Trail Adventure - 2017-07-26
Celebrating Ontario's 150th By Crossing Great Lakes' Communities By Bike
A Sold-Out Great Waterfront Trail Adventure Showcases Ontario's World-Class Cycling
Destination; Connects 150 Cyclists to Communities between Point Pelee and Rouge
Park
Cyclists from across Canada and the U.S. are packing for a seven-day cycling holiday
that will take them across Canada's Great Lakes Waterfront trail, on the Great Waterfront
Trail Adventure (GTWA). From August 6 - 12, 150 cyclists will ride 550 km from Point
Pelee National Park on Lake Erie, to the Rouge National Urban Park on Lake Ontario,
enjoying a different section of the 2,100 km Trail each day.
Distances between destinations vary from 40 km to 105 km, and the riders will have
time to explore National parks, shop, enjoy craft beers, local wines and food while
taking in the history of the Great Lakes communities. A full itinerary of the GWTA
can be found here.
"Canada has a history of creating paths and connecting communities, and in the 10th
Great Waterfront Trail Adventure, we celebrate our heritage through cycling along
the extraordinary Great Lakes coast," says Marlaine Koehler, Executive Director,
Waterfront Regeneration Trust. "This year, the GWTA is showcasing 24 of the Trail's
114 communities from National Park to National Urban Park, where participants will
stay, explore and discover what makes each of these communities so unique."
- The Great Lakes Waterfront Trail is recognized as an Inaugural Trail of Distinction
by the Ontario Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Sport;
- The Trail also uses signed paths and roads to connect 114 communities and First
Nations along three of Canada's Great Lakes and the St. Lawrence River;
- The Trail was created to protect and connect the world's largest group of freshwater
lakes, and in the coming year will add another 650 km by expanding into Manitoulin
Island, Huron, Bruce and Grey counties with support from the Province;
- New to the Trail this year is a partnership with the Waterfront Regeneration Trust
and Metrolinx, resulting in Trail to GO - a program that connects 11 GO Stations
to 300 km of Great Lakes Waterfront Trail between Niagara and Whitby, promoting
greater Trail accessibility for explorers of all ages.
About the Great Waterfront Trail Adventure
The Great Waterfront Trail Adventure is an annual, fully supported, recreational
cycling holiday hosted by the Waterfront Regeneration Trust (WRT) with its community
partners that promotes cycling tourism and healthy, active living in Ontario. In
its 10th year, the sold-out event also provides daily luggage transportation, mechanical
assistance, and designated shuttles.
With a mission to continually improve the Great Lakes Waterfront Trail, the WRT
manages a partnership of more than 100 communities, conservation authorities, NGOs
and community groups who share a vision for a connected, accessible, revitalized
waterfront.
Highlights for the 10th Annual GWTA Include:
- Exploration of the southernmost tip of Canada, and experiencing Point Pelee's brand
new facilities and cycling trails;
- Beaches, beaches and more beaches: From Leamington to Erieau, Rondeau Park to Port
Glasgow, Port Stanley, Port Burwell, Turkey Point, beaches across the GTA and at
the mouth of the Rouge River in the Rouge National Urban Park;
- Craft beer at Bayside Brewing, a visit to Burning Kiln Winery, Toronto's Distillery
District;
- Glamping and zip lines at Long Point Eco Adventures, Paddle boarding in Port Dover,
Indigenous Culture at Mohawk Chapel, and industrial heritage in Tannery Park;
- Travelling along a portion of the 460 km Greenbelt Route-another iconic cycling
experience through Ontario's protected countryside.
- Visiting the new Trillium Park on grounds of the former Ontario Place. Taking in
Toronto's nightlife in the Distillery District or the new Waterfront Night Market
at the Hearn Generating Station in Toronto.
For more information, please visit
http://www.waterfronttrail.org/
This year's Great Waterfront Trail Adventure will celebrate Canada's and Ontario's
150th birthday with a ride from National Park to National Urban Park.
From August 6 – 12, 150 cyclists will ride 530 km from Point Pelee on Lake Erie,
to Rouge National Urban Park on Lake Ontario, enjoying a different section of the
2,100 km trail each day over a mix of country roads, rail trail and multi-use trails.
Distances between destinations vary from 40 km to 105 km, and the riders will have
time to explore two Canadian flagship National Parks, shop, enjoy beaches, craft
beers, local wines and food while taking in the history of the Great Lakes communities.
- August 6 Point Pelee National Park-spend the day riding the Park's trails, enjoying
the beaches and/or take a longer self-guided trip outside the park.
- August 7 Point Pelee National Park to Rondeau Provincial Park. Total ride: 106 km
- August 8 Rondeau Provincial Park to Port Stanley. Total ride: 81km
- August 9 Port Stanley to Port Dover. Total ride: 105km
- August 10 Port Dover to Hamilton via the "Brock's Route" rail trail. Total ride:
96km
- August 11 Hamilton to Toronto. Total ride: 86km
- August 12 Toronto to Rouge National Urban Park. Total ride: 40km
Public Warning for Viewing Solar Eclipse on August 21, 2017
St. Thomas, Ontario, August 18, 2017 – The Health Unit is asking members of the
public who watch the solar eclipse on Monday, August 21 to take a few precautions
to stay safe. The sun's intense radiation (visible light, ultraviolet and infrared)
can pose a serious danger, especially to an area of the eye called the retina. The
retina contains very sensitive cells which absorb the sun's radiation. Once these
cells are burned and damaged, they cannot regenerate.
Here are some do's and don'ts for looking at a solar eclipse:
- Never look directly at the sun without wearing appropriate eyewear. This precaution
applies all the time, not just to solar eclipses. Looking directly at the sun can
damage your eyes, leading to partial or complete loss of eyesight.
- Do view the eclipse with special eclipse glasses such as those that comply with
the ISO 12312-2 international standard or those specifically designed and approved
for solar observation. These can be purchased from science stores, museums, science
centres or astronomy groups.
- Do not use the following items to view the solar eclipse: sunglasses, color negative
film exposed to light and developed, slide film unexposed to light and developed,
compact discs (CDs), glass plates covered with soot, crossed polarizing filters,
color acetates or any other filters not specifically designed for solar observing.
The solar eclipse on Monday will be a partial one in Canada. This occurs when the
moon covers part of the sun as it moves between the earth and the sun. This means
part of the sun's radiation will continue to make its way to earth, making eye damage
more likely if someone looks directly at it.
For more information on solar eclipses and how to view them safely, please visit
Canadian Space Agency's website at
http://www.asc-csa.gc.ca/eng/astronomy/eclipses.asp#eclipse-august-21
An Apology May Well Be In Order - 2017-09-11
This is a report on a complaint filed in accordance with the Code of Conduct with
the Municipality of Central Elgin regarding an incident at a Central Elgin Council
Meeting on June 26th, 2017.
Report on a Complaint
filed in accordance with the
Code of Conduct (Affidavit)
Municipality of Central Elgin
Prepared by: John G.Maddox, JGM Consulting
As the Integrity Commissioner for the Municipality of Central Elgin I received -
via the Clerk's office a complaint under your Code of Conduct. The appropriate fee
and affidavit were filed in the office of the Municipal Clerk.
The affidavit is dated August 8th, 2017 and identifies two sections of your Code
of Conduct, Section B (7) -- Avoidance of Waste and Section C (1) (2) -- Human Rights
and Harassment. The complaint alleges that two members may be in breach of the Code
of Conduct. I have had an opportunity to speak to Municipal Officials - the complainant
and the two members that are under challenge on this matter.
As Integrity Commissioner, my role is to assess the behaviour of individual members
with respect to complaints and does not include any review of the decision-making
process. My initial review of this matter suggests that very clearly a part of these
concerns rests with the Council decision process pertaining to a matter that was
before Council. A ratepayer in the Municipality appeared as a delegation to Council
on June 26th, 2017 to make her concerns known to Council. The complainant alleges
that upon completion of her presentation two members of Council made remarks that
were "unwelcome" and in fact contrary to the standards outlined in the Code of Conduct.
Thus, the reference to the Sections of the Code of Conduct that were identified
in the Affidavit.
The Municipal Code of Conduct very clearly sets standards that are expected to be
adhered to by all members on all occasions. The Code of Conduct does suggest that
Council has the obligation "To treat every person with dignity, understanding and
respect."
The remarks following the presentation are clearly the catalyst for this Complaint.
The complainant has acknowledged that the decision-making process of Council is
not something on which I have any jurisdiction as Integrity Commissioner and consequently
will not involve myself in that discussion. The complainant further acknowledged
that the Council decision regarding this matter (portable washroom) is a separate
matter.
I have had an opportunity to discuss this situation (incident) with all of those
who were directly involved in this and on that basis do have a much better understanding
of the background that led to the June 26th incident and the subsequent Complaint.
I have had an opportunity to examine the circumstances around this Complaint and
am satisfied that the facts and discussions around this matter are not in dispute.
There are two sections of the Code of Conduct that have been identified and I will
deal with each of them separately:
SECTION B (7)-Avoidance of Waste
The Complaint does not identify any specific waste other than to suggest the expenditures
related to this matter were "wasteful". In my opinion, the decision to spend any
money on this matter was one made by Council as a group. I have no evidence to suggest
that an "individual member of Council" demonstrated ''wasteful" behaviour. The decision
to expend funds on this project was the responsibility of Council and they exercised
that responsibility.
SECTION C (1) (2) - Human Rights Guarantees not to engage in Harassment.
This component of the Complaint is not as straight forward - the "Code of Conduct"
does suggest in part that Council has the obligation "To treat every person with
dignity, respect and understanding."
That clearly sets the stage for a level of conduct that provides for ratepayers
to feel comfortable in addressing concerns to Council in a way that would provide
for a reasonable dialogue.
Council in their Code of Conduct have set standards that insure visitors to Council
are treated with dignity, respect and understanding. The members of Council have
committed to these standards.
The Human Rights and Harassment component of this complaint leaves me with a dilemma
- I don't believe that there is sufficient evidence for me to rule in favour of
this Complaint. There are a lot of elements to a Human Rights challenge (Harassment)
for which I find not sufficient evidence to rule in favour of the complainant in
this instance.
I do however, in my role as Integrity Commissioner feel obligated to comment further
about the incident of June 26th, 2017. I cannot condone the exchange that has been
identified in the Complaint - the facts are not in dispute and I believe that kind
of dialogue does not live up to the standards outlined in your Code of Conduct -
while I don't believe it to constitute harassment it is clearly inappropriate and
does not serve the interest and business decorum of the Council chamber. An apology
may well be in order.
I believe it would be helpful for all members to review and understand the commitment
that your Code of Conduct provides in establishing a public trust that is one of
the cornerstones to healthy democracy.
I can recommend external resources to provide guidance in this regard if you wish.
Respectfully submitted
John J. Maddox
JGM Consulting
Risk Management Measures on the East Headlands in Port Stanley - 2017-09-22
September 22, 2017 - As part of the Port Stanley Harbour transfer agreement, Transport
Canada is implementing environmental risk management measures for the Berm/East
Headlands.
A soil cap is being placed over the majority of the Berm, and should be completed
by late fall.
The cap will allow for a “parkland” use at the Berm.
Construction zones have been established in the area to be capped, as well as adjacent
areas where soils, machinery and other project tools will be stored. Large machinery
will be onsite, and trucks will be moving soil to and from the site along designated
routes. The site will be fenced, and public access will not be permitted.
Existing vegetation, much of which has been identified as invasive, will be removed
from areas requiring a cap. Works will be overseen by an environmental consultant,
and measures required to mitigate potential environmental effects, such as sediment
and erosion controls, will be in place.
Construction zones will be fenced and public access to those areas will be prohibited.
For areas that will be capped using a clean soil layer, public access will be temporarily
restricted after construction has been completed, to ensure the cap is stable, and
that vegetation has an opportunity to establish.
Transport Canada has been working on the risk assessment since the transfer in 2010.
This has included environmental investigations, preparing environmental risk assessment
and risk management plan reports, addressing comments from the Ontario Ministry
of Environment and Climate Change (MOECC), and updating the public through public
information sessions and project updates.
Areas contaminated with free-phase petroleum hydrocarbons were remediated in 2016
in areas at the West Pier and East Headlands. Remediation included excavating contaminated
soils, disposing of the contaminated material at a licensed offsite facility, and
backfilling the excavations with clean soil. A 6-month post-remediation verification
monitoring program was completed, and confirmed the remediation was a success.
For full details, the full project update from Transport Canada is available at
www.centralelgin.org.
Closed Again! - 2017-09-28
One of the busiest intersections in Port Stanley is disabled again, and the detour
signs are up all over town. One of the signs still standing at this intersection
gives people trying to navigate the area to good understanding as to the date that
this mess got started and for a prank someone used a black marker to change the
year on the sign to 2018.
Needless to say that this Sewer Expansion Project has been plagued by many issues
from day one, the biggest is the pollution leftover from what some people say was
an old gas station that closed many years ago. Last time they closed the road for
sewer work was before the busy summer tourist season when the pollution was first
discovered, and since, the road got reopened and attempts at a clean-up of the area
have been underway.
At the September 25th Central Elgin Council Meeting Lloyd Perrin gave an update
on Pump Station 52 progress stating that excavation has started in the open section
of Carlow Road and by Friday hopefully into the Carlow - Bridge intersection. That
part of the Carlow - Bridge intersection will be closed for the weekend and the
detour signs will be up, and that if all goes well could be all finished by Thanksgiving.
Port Stanley Heroes Rescue Package From Near-Space - 2017-10-06
Local Port Stanley heroes rescue package from near-space for space camp kids and
Ontario Special Olympics
On the morning of Saturday September 30th, it was likely unknown to Randy Hentz,
John Jackson, and Fiona Nisbet, three residents of Port Stanley Ontario, that they
would play a pivotal role in helping the dreams of 100 kids come true. Around 6:15
pm, a small package was recovered almost 25 km into Lake Erie after completing a
monumental journey to near-space and back. This package contained a very important
payload – the DNA of 100 kids – and had spent the day floating high above Earth,
fulfilling the dreams almost every kid has once imagined: to go to space. This was
done by sending their DNA, the very essence of what makes us who we are, to near-space.
The idea came from Ray Bielecki and his son Brett, the founders of AstroNuts Kid's
Space Camp in Newmarket Ontario. The club is focused around providing kids who are
passionate about science and space with a safe place to share and learn more about
their interests. Kids from the Greater Toronto Area gather every few weeks to learn
about science, technology, and outer space from a wide range of educators including
robotics specialists, members of NASA and the Canadian Space Agency, university
professors and scientists, and other educators to inspire the next generation's
love of learning and science. Each year would culminate in an inspirational event,
from talking with former astronauts to live-calling into the International Space
Station itself. After every year, Ray wanted the next project to get even bigger.
"Dare to dream" was his motto. This was the birth of the AstroNuts Space Odyssey
Project, an attempt to send a high-altitude weather balloon containing its 50 club
members and 50 kids of the Ontario Special Olympics to space. While many space enthusiasts
have sent various items to near-space (Lego figures, human hairs, pictures, etc.)
using high-altitude balloons, this would be the first time that, biologically, this
many kids at once would be sent up.
After over a year of planning, the launch date arrived on September 30th, at 9:00
am from Goderich Ontario. Cheek-swab kids were generously donated by Canadian DNA
Services, and the swabs of 100 excited kids were placed in the small package containing
a GPS tracker and two camcorders. Local weather data predicted the balloon to ascend
close to 100,000 ft. As the atmosphere nearly disappears, the balloon would pop
and a parachute would safely descend the package near Stratford Ontario. The team
would collect the package and return the DNA to each kid with a certificate congratulating
them on their journey to the top of the world, telling them they have successfully
reached for the stars and dared to dream. On the toughest day that they have, or
on a day they just want to make a positive influence, they can look at that certificate
on their wall containing their DNA and say "Whatever faces me today, it is nothing
compared to my DNA having gone into space!"
After a couple hours of tracking the balloon, it was clear that the weather models
were incorrect as the balloon had gone over London, almost 50 km off course. After
another hour, it appeared the package was lost, as the GPS showed the package 2
km in the air above Lake Erie. Once wet, the GPS would be unable to transmit its
location. The team was ready to pack up their equipment and head for home, reassuring
the kids that they've made it to space and their legacy would live on. Hopefully
someone would eventually come across the package, find the return number, and call
Ray. In the meantime, at least the kids would still get their certificates. Phones
began to buzz with Facebook notifications as parents and kids who were tracking
the package online began to realize it was lost in Lake Erie.
Before packing up they figured they may as well make a couple calls to the local
OPP detachment, Yacht Club, or Legion, and leave an advertisement about the package
being out there. One member joked about chartering a boat, but after that idea simmered
among the group it quickly turned into a last hope. The closest town to the landing
location was Port Stanley. It was a gamble, highly implausible that someone there
could be of any help in such short time. The odds were stacked against them and
the package was most likely lost. The GPS soon stopped transmitting, so drifting
currents may have moved it from its last known location. Yet the team headed for
Port Stanley anyway.
Around 4:45 p.m. the team arrived. Ray approached the first person he saw, Randy
Hentz, and began to explain the situation. From Randy's perspective, it would have
been easy to dismiss Ray, who began to frantically spout things about balloons,
space, and boats. Yet he patiently listened to Ray's plight. At that time, Randy
was likely unaware that his courtesy and eagerness to help Ray set into motion the
very events that lead to the successful rescue of the package, ensuring the dreams
of those 100 kids come true. Randy introduced Ray and the team to John Jackson and
Fiona Nisbet, owners of the local Kettle Creek Marina. Like Randy, John and Fiona
were immediately oblivious to the fact that 100 kids were relying on their decisions.
After hearing the story, John and Fiona generously agreed to sail to the last known
location and look for the package. To John, who has rescued people from the lake
before but never a box, this was just another trip onto the water.
Four members of the team sailed 25 km out onto the water with John and Fiona around
5:30 that evening in search for the package. After 45 minutes, they arrived at the
last known location, the boat slowed down, and they began to search. "There it is!
I see it, red straight ahead!" one team member said. Sure enough, the package floated
tranquilly in the distance, bobbing up and down on Erie's calm waves, waiting to
be found. They sailed towards it, where Fiona fished it out. After another 45 minutes
they arrived back on dry land and discovered that the camcorder footage and DNA
card was intact, ready to be pasted onto certificates and presented to the eagerly
awaited children. In total, the package traveled over 150 km, and reached an altitude
of 116,000 ft., nearly record breaking and around three times higher than most commercial
aircraft! To put that height into perspective, Mount Everest is 29,000 ft. high.
Reviewing the footage showed the beautiful Ontarian landscape, checker-boarded with
thousands of farms, and bordered by the beautiful lakes Huron and Erie, stretching
hundreds of kilometres to the horizon. Even more fascinating, the beckoning blackness
of space could be seen. This gorgeous footage would have never been recovered if
it weren't for what happened in Port Stanley that day. Even in the rare chance that
someone months or years found the package and contacted Ray, the footage and the
material onboard would have been destroyed.
Retrieving the awe-inducing footage and the DNA that will act as souvenirs of 100
kids' journeys into space would not have been possible without the collective efforts
of Port Stanley residents Randy, John, and Fiona. Their actions, generosity, and
willingness to help total strangers are a testament to what it means to be Canadian.
Almost Back To Normal - 2017-11-03
Day to day operations at the Legion are almost back to normal. For over seven months
the construction of the new sewage pumping station located at the corner of Bridge
and Carlow has had a negative effect on events that have taken place at the Legion.
That part of Carlow Road that was once closed and all dug up, has now been filled,
levelled, and opened with a fresh primer coat of asphalt, in fact the whole Bridge
and Carlow intersection has had that primer coat of asphalt.
With the construction in the area almost completed and the road paved and opened,
the Port Stanley Legion Last Post Branch 410 can have their annual Remembrance Day
Parade that marches across the lift bridge to the Cenotaph in Veterans Park, in
front of the Legion, on Sunday, November 5th, for the 11:00 a.m. service almost
free of any signs of the construction that took place there all spring, summer,
and fall.
Come to the Port Stanley Legion Last Post Branch 410 and show our support for these
acts of Remembrance. Everyone is welcome to attend the Remembrance Day Parade at
10:40 a.m. on Sunday November 5th, and a Remembrance Day service at 11:00 a.m. on
November 11th.
Home Building Paradise - 2017-11-15
Wastell Homes is another home builder that is in the Port Stanley Real Estate Market
showing pre-build concepts of what could be built on their recently purchased George
Street property. According to an artist's rendering, this once farmed property adjacent
to the Kettle Creek Golf Club, will be transformed into a brand new housing development
of 151 new homes, a single 4-storey high-rise, and three 6-storey high-rises.
By partnering with Mike Holmes and his Holmes Approved Homes Program, Wastell Homes
offers a rather unique inspection process that only this builder includes in it's
new homes. This quality inspection process can reassure customer confidence that
their new home purchase has been built above residential standards.
With the Toronto Real Estate Market Housing costs over the past few years escalating
beyond many purchasers grasp, a movement by many cities and municipalities outside
of the greater Toronto area has been to get into this very lucrative housing market.
With lower land costs and taxes this interest in new housing has seen some substantial
growth in the Port Stanley area over the past couple of years, and projections indicate
that this will only continue because of what the Port Stanley area offers. With
the Port Stanley Harbour redevelopment, a Blue Flag Beach, some of the best weather
in south-western Ontario, and with some excellent Health Care Facilities close by,
Port Stanley does indeed bring a lot to the table.
David Marr is 2018 Warden of Elgin County - 2017-12-13
Central Elgin – David Marr was acclaimed Warden of Elgin County at a session of
Elgin County Council held on December 12, 2017.
Marr, the Mayor of Central Elgin, was unopposed in his bid for the one-year position.
He had declared his intention to seek the office at the September 12, 2017 County
Council meeting.
Marr has over 20 years of municipal council experience. He spent 6 years on Port
Stanley Council and has subsequently served 14 years on Central Elgin Council. He
first served on County Council from 1995-97 and was appointed again to serve during
former Mayor Sylvia Hofhuis's absence. He returned to Council in 2010 after being
elected Deputy Mayor of Central Elgin and then again in 2014 when he was elected
Mayor. He previously held the office of Elgin County Warden in 2014.
In 2017 Marr served on the Elgin St. Thomas Public Health Committee, The Greenlane
Community Trust, and the Social/Entertainment Committee. Between 2010 and 2012 he
was part of the committee to bring an Official Plan to Elgin County. Warden Marr
has a background in farming and over 34 years' experience in the tax business. He
is a Port Stanley native and has been married to wife Sandy for 42 years.
Warden Marr praised outgoing Warden Grant Jones for "continuing the tradition of
strong leadership," and thanked him for his "hard work and devotion to the office."
"Over the past term the team at Elgin has proven its ability to steer the County
through challenging times with a steady hand," said Marr. "As a result we are uniquely
positioned to tackle upcoming challenges head on, to take advantage of future opportunities,
and to show the world that we are Progressive by Nature."
Marr identified the reconstruction of the new Terrace Lodge, the need for a new
POA Court facility, and the development of a regional economic development strategy
as priorities for 2018. He also noted that changes to the Ontario Municipal Act,
Elections Act, the Employment Standards Act, and changes to Elgin St. Thomas Public
Health will also be top of mind in the coming year.