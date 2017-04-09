2017 Betty Want Scholarship Open to Graduating Elgin County Students

March 30, 2017 - Elgin County, ON - Created to honour long-time United Way employee Betty Want, the 2017 Betty Want scholarship is now open to all graduating high school students in St. Thomas and Elgin County. The $1,000 scholarship is awarded to a student who has shown exemplary leadership through volunteerism in the community. Last year’s scholarship winner was Karen Rakowicz of St. Thomas.

Students interested in applying must complete a 500 word essay detailing their history of volunteer work and community leadership, a letter of support from a community organization, and an application form available from their school's guidance department. Application packages must be postmarked or received by Friday, April 28, 2017 at United Way Elgin-St. Thomas Suite 103-10 Mondamin Street, St. Thomas, ON. N5P 2V1.

Incomplete applications will not be considered. For more information about the scholarship, please contact:

Doug Butler

Community Impact Coordinator Phone: 519.631.3171

Email: dbutler@stthomasunitedway.ca