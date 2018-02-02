background0
Friday, February 02, 2018

$2,000 Penalty for Unlawfully Hunting Geese

News

Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry

February 2, 2018 - A Chatham-Kent area resident has been convicted for offences under the Migratory Bird Convention Act and the Fish and Wildlife Conservation Act.

Gary Mousseau of Tilbury pleaded guilty to unlawfully baiting geese. As part of the plea resolution, Mousseau made a $1,800 donation to the Essex Region Conservation Authority to enhance and conserve waterfowl habitat. In addition, Mousseau pleaded guilty and was fined $200 for trespassing for the purpose of hunting. He received a one year migratory game bird hunting suspension, and his ammunition and 18 goose decoys were forfeited to the Crown.

Court heard that on September 10, 2016, conservation officers observed Mousseau hunting geese in a field near the town of Tilbury. As part of an investigation, the officers determined that Mousseau had deposited corn around the goose decoys he used. In addition, he did not obtain permission from the land owner to hunt on the land.

Justice of the Peace Susan Hoffman heard the case in the Ontario Court of Justice, Windsor, on January 17, 2018.

The public is reminded that it is illegal to hunt waterfowl within 400 metres of a site where bait has been deposited. Hunters are also prohibited from placing bait in an area where they intend to hunt within 14 days of the open season for waterfowl.

To report a natural resources violation, call the MNRF TIPS line at 1-877-847-7667 toll-free any time or contact your local ministry office during regular business hours. You can also call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).


Last Updated: Friday, 02 February 2018 15:48:53 PM EST

Friday, February 02, 2018

