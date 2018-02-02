February 2, 2018 - A Chatham-Kent area resident has been convicted for offences
under the Migratory Bird Convention Act and the Fish and Wildlife Conservation Act.
Gary Mousseau of Tilbury pleaded guilty to unlawfully baiting geese. As part of
the plea resolution, Mousseau made a $1,800 donation to the Essex Region Conservation
Authority to enhance and conserve waterfowl habitat. In addition, Mousseau pleaded
guilty and was fined $200 for trespassing for the purpose of hunting. He received
a one year migratory game bird hunting suspension, and his ammunition and 18 goose
decoys were forfeited to the Crown.
Court heard that on September 10, 2016, conservation officers observed Mousseau
hunting geese in a field near the town of Tilbury. As part of an investigation,
the officers determined that Mousseau had deposited corn around the goose decoys
he used. In addition, he did not obtain permission from the land owner to hunt on
the land.
Justice of the Peace Susan Hoffman heard the case in the Ontario Court of Justice,
Windsor, on January 17, 2018.
The public is reminded that it is illegal to hunt waterfowl within 400 metres of
a site where bait has been deposited. Hunters are also prohibited from placing bait
in an area where they intend to hunt within 14 days of the open season for waterfowl.
To report a natural resources violation, call the MNRF TIPS line at 1-877-847-7667
toll-free any time or contact your local ministry office during regular business
hours. You can also call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).