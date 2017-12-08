background0
Friday, December 08, 2017

$2,000 Fine For Unlawfully Baiting Waterfowl

News

Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry

December 8, 2017 - An Aylmer area man has been fined $2,000 for baiting waterfowl and is banned from having a Migratory Game Bird Hunting Permit for one year.

Court heard that on September 23, 2017, conservation officers attended a pond on a farm property in Aylmer after receiving a complaint that it had been baited. The officers confirmed the pond had been baited with whole kernel corn.

Further investigation determined that an Aylmer area man had been depositing corn in the pond between August 24, 2017 and September 23, 2017 to keep waterfowl in the area in order to later hunt them.

Justice of the Peace Robert M. Seneshen heard the case in the Ontario Court of Justice, St. Thomas, on November 16, 2017.

The public is reminded that it is illegal to hunt waterfowl within 400 metres (437 yards) of a site where bait has been deposited. Hunters are also prohibited from placing bait in an area where they intend to hunt within 14 days of the open season for waterfowl.

To report a natural resources violation, call the MNRF TIPS line at 1-877-847-7667 toll-free any time or contact your local ministry office during regular business hours. You can also call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).


Last Updated: Friday, 08 December 2017 16:08:27 PM EST

Friday, December 08, 2017 | | Welcome Guest !

