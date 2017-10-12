background0
Thursday, October 12, 2017 Light Drizzle
Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry
October 11, 2017 - A Langton-area man has been fined $2,000 for a deer hunting offence.

Nicholas Pickerd pleaded guilty and was fined $2,000 for hunting white-tailed deer out of season and is prohibited from hunting for two years.

Court heard that on April 28, 2017, a conservation officer and a canine unit went to a woodlot in Langton after receiving a complaint about a deer being shot out of season. While there, the canine unit located a site in which there was evidence of a recently-killed deer. A DNA analysis of processed deer meat found in Pickerd’s possession, along with samples of hair and blood collected from the site, confirmed they were from the same female deer. The investigation determined that Pickerd had shot the deer on April 26, 2017, out of season and at a time when female deer would likely be pregnant.

Justice of the Peace Catherine G. Woron heard the case in the Ontario Court of Justice, Simcoe, on September 28, 2017.

To report a natural resources violation, call the MNRF TIPS line at 1-877-847-7667 toll-free any time or contact your local ministry office during regular business hours. You can also call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

