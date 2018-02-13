February 13, 2018 - A Kitchener man has been fined $1,500 for a fishing violation.

Milomir Miskovic pleaded guilty and was fined $1,500 for angling with too many lines under the Ontario Fishery Regulations. He also had his fishing licence suspended for three years.

Court heard that on June 9, 2017, conservation officers were patrolling along Big Otter Creek in Port Burwell when they contacted two males angling from shore, including Miskovic, who was angling with two lines. When Miskovic observed the conservation officer, he attempted to dispose of one of the lines by burning it with his cigarette. The conservation officer was able to secure both lines before Miskovic burned through it.

Further investigation revealed that Miskovic had six previous convictions under the Ontario Fishery Regulations and Fish and Wildlife Conservation Act.

Justice of the Peace Chantal L. Bertrand heard the case in the Ontario Court of Justice, St. Thomas, on February 8, 2018.

For further information on fishing regulations, please consult the Ontario Fishing Regulations Summary, available at ontario.ca/fishing.

To report a natural resources violation, call the MNRF TIPS line at 1-877-847-7667 toll-free any time or contact your local ministry office during regular business hours. You can also call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).