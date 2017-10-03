14 years of Hospital Cuts by the Wynne government

October 2nd, 2017 - Queen's Park - Ontario PC Health Critic, Jeff Yurek was in the Legislature today questioning the Wynne government on its 14 years of waste and mismanagement.

Question below:

My Question is for the acting Premier because after 14 years of Liberal waste and political corruption, Ontario works harder, pays more and gets less. The cuts to Ontario’s hospitals is just one example.

This government is responsible for Ontario public hospitals suffering through four years of budget freezes.

This government continued to cut funding, pushing our hospitals to a breaking point.

The Auditor General warned the government hospital beds were unnecessarily being occupied by patients waiting for long-term care or home care, causing delays.

The government failed to act, resulting in the dangerous levels of overcrowding faced by our hospitals today. Patients continue to wait on stretchers in hallways.

With flu season around though corner, Ontario hospitals are on the verge of a serious capacity crisis.

After 14 years of hospital cuts and frozen budgets, how can we trust the Premier, or Liberals, ever again?

