A London man has been fined a total of $1,200 for violations under the Fish and Wildlife Conservation Act.

Frederick File pleaded guilty and was fined $600 for failing to immediately attach a seal to a wild turkey and $600 for killing more than one wild turkey in one day. He also received a three-month hunting suspension and must successfully complete the Ontario Hunter Education Course.

Court heard that on April 26, 2017, a conservation officer was on patrol in Middlesex County when she contacted File. An investigation revealed that File failed to attach a game seal to the wild turkey he harvested that morning and that he harvested two wild turkeys in the same day.

Justice of the Peace G. Leonard Obokata heard the case in the Ontario Court of Justice, London, on May 29, 2017.

The ministry reminds the public that it is illegal to harvest more than one turkey in the same day and that game seals must be attached immediately and at the site of the kill.

For further information on hunting regulations, please consult the Ontario Hunting Regulations Summary available at ontario.ca/hunting.

To report a natural resources violation, call the MNRF TIPS line at 1-877-847-7667 toll-free any time or contact your local ministry office during regular business hours. You can also call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).