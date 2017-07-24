background0
Monday, July 24, 2017 Mostly Cloudy
Port Stanley Beach Hotel Accommodation on Lake Erie's Beach
Port Stanley Foodland
GT's Beach Bar and Grill
Century 21 First Canadian Corp
Port Stanley Festival Theatre 2017 Season
Jeff Yurek, MPP
Flowers by Rosita - Your Orchid and Wedding Specialist!

Port Stanley News RSS Feed News $1,200 Fine for Gas Well Violation

News

Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry

A Selkirk man has been fined $1,200 under the Oil, Gas and Salt Resources Act.

Robert Elfner pleaded guilty to engaging in activity on or in a gas well without a licence.

Court heard that a petroleum inspector found evidence of work on a private gas well in Fisherville while conducting an inspection. An investigation by conservation officers determined that Elfner had performed work on the unlicensed well.

Justice of the Peace Brett Kelly heard the case in the Ontario Court of Justice, Cayuga, on July 7, 2017.

Provincial operating standards are in place to ensure oil and natural gas wells are operated in a way that ensures public safety and environmental protection.

To report a natural resources violation, call the MNRF TIPS line at 1-877-847-7667 toll-free any time or contact your local ministry office during regular business hours. You can also call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).


Last Updated: Monday, 24 July 2017 10:13:47 AM EST

Save Money!

Shop

PORT STANLEY
FOODLAND

WEEKLY SPECIALS

Get Air Miles!

CURRENT STORE HOURS
Sun: 8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Mon - Fri: 8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Sat: 8:00 AM - 6:00 PM

THE BUCCANEER RESTAURANT

Wednesday Platter Specials

Thursday Steak Deals

1/2 PRICE PINTS OF BUD LIGHT DRAFT !!!!
Monday to Thursday from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Jackson's Fish Market

Fresh Fish From Our Boats

To Your Table!

Open Tuesday - Sunday 10AM - 5PM
Bluffs Golf Club

For Tee Times

519-782-7447

Port Stanley
Fitness Center

The Fitness Gym with a View!

Follow Us

Monday, July 24, 2017 | | Welcome Guest !

World's 1st Proportional Viewing News Web Site. February 5, 2008. Copyright © PortStanleyNews.com

Copyright © 2004 - 2017 Port Stanley News.com All Rights Reserved ISSN 1718-8695