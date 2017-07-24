THE BUCCANEER RESTAURANT

A Selkirk man has been fined $1,200 under the Oil, Gas and Salt Resources Act.

Robert Elfner pleaded guilty to engaging in activity on or in a gas well without a licence.

Court heard that a petroleum inspector found evidence of work on a private gas well in Fisherville while conducting an inspection. An investigation by conservation officers determined that Elfner had performed work on the unlicensed well.

Justice of the Peace Brett Kelly heard the case in the Ontario Court of Justice, Cayuga, on July 7, 2017.

Provincial operating standards are in place to ensure oil and natural gas wells are operated in a way that ensures public safety and environmental protection.

To report a natural resources violation, call the MNRF TIPS line at 1-877-847-7667 toll-free any time or contact your local ministry office during regular business hours. You can also call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).