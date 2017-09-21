September 20 2017 - Two men have been fined a total of $10,000 for possessing an over-limit of walleye caught in Lake Erie.

Johan Enns of Drayton and Isaac Enns of St. Clements both pleaded guilty and were each fined $5,000 for possessing more than the allowable number of walleye caught in Lake Erie. In addition to the fines, four fishing rods, two tackle boxes, two coolers and 50 walleye were forfeited to the Crown.

Court heard that on July 29, 2017, conservation officers with the Southern Marine Enforcement Unit in Wheatley were conducting inspections of anglers at the Leamington Municipal Marina. The officers contacted the two men in the parking lot, where they indicated they had just returned from fishing on Lake Erie and were preparing to leave. Upon inspecting their two vehicles and boat, the officers found 50 walleye in two coolers. This is 38 walleye over their possession limit of six walleye each.

Justice of the Peace Elizabeth Neilson heard the case in the Ontario Court of Justice, Windsor, on September 18, 2017.

Anglers are reminded that it is illegal to catch and keep an over-limit of fish. An individual may not retain more than the possession limit of that species. Possession includes storing fish at home in freezers or other locations, as well as transporting them, holding them in live wells, coolers or eating them as part of a day’s meal.

For further information on fishing regulations, please consult the Ontario Fishing Regulations Summary, available at ontario.ca/fishing.

To report a natural resources violation, call the MNRF TIPS line at 1-877-847-7667 toll-free any time or contact your local ministry office during regular business hours. You can also call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).