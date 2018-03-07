background0
Port Stanley News RSS Feed News $1,000 Fine For Trespassing For The Purpose Of Hunting

News

Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry

March 7, 2018 - An Amherstburg man has been fined for trespassing for the purpose of hunting.

William Gatto, age 22, pleaded guilty to trespassing on private property and was fined $1,000.

Court heard that on December 3, 2017, conservation officers with the Southern Marine Enforcement Unit in Wheatley and the Amherstburg Police Service received a complaint about a hunter trespassing on private property in Amherstburg. With the assistance of the police, conservation officers conducted an investigation and determined that Gatto was hunting coyotes with a rifle on private property without permission.

Justice of the Peace Michael Hurst heard the case in the Ontario Court of Justice, Windsor, on March 5, 2018.

The ministry reminds hunters that they must have permission from the landowner or occupier of the property before entering onto private land.

For further information on hunting regulations, please consult the Ontario Hunting Regulations Summary available at ontario.ca/hunting.

To report a natural resources violation, call the MNRF TIPS line at 1-877-847-7667 toll-free any time or contact your local ministry office during regular business hours. You can also call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).


Last Updated: Wednesday, 07 March 2018 13:49:52 PM EST

