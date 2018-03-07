March 7, 2018 - An Amherstburg man has been fined for trespassing for the purpose
of hunting.
William Gatto, age 22, pleaded guilty to trespassing on private property and was
fined $1,000.
Court heard that on December 3, 2017, conservation officers with the Southern Marine
Enforcement Unit in Wheatley and the Amherstburg Police Service received a complaint
about a hunter trespassing on private property in Amherstburg. With the assistance
of the police, conservation officers conducted an investigation and determined that
Gatto was hunting coyotes with a rifle on private property without permission.
Justice of the Peace Michael Hurst heard the case in the Ontario Court of Justice,
Windsor, on March 5, 2018.
The ministry reminds hunters that they must have permission from the landowner or
occupier of the property before entering onto private land.
For further information on hunting regulations, please consult the Ontario Hunting
Regulations Summary available at ontario.ca/hunting.
To report a natural resources violation, call the MNRF TIPS line at 1-877-847-7667
toll-free any time or contact your local ministry office during regular business
hours. You can also call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).