October 4, 2017 - A London resident has been fined $1,000 for fishing offences.

Patrick Gould pleaded guilty and was fined $1,000 under the Ontario Fishery Regulations for catching and retaining walleye during the closed season.

Court heard that on May 8, 2017, a security officer with the Fanshawe Conservation Area observed Gould angling. Gould caught five walleye and placed them in a black garbage bag. He then took them to his vehicle and left the conservation area. Conservation officers followed up with Gould as the open season for walleye did not start until May 20, 2017.

Justice of the Peace Peter Aharan heard the case in the Ontario Court of Justice, London, on September 25, 2017.

