 Summer Student Employment Opportunities 

ST. Thomas - Students within our community will have the opportunity to apply to various summer employment postings within the Ontario Public Service System through the Ontario Youth Job Strategy.

Students looking to gain valuable work experience, exposure to a variety of career areas, ability to improve their language skills, or a chance to network and learn about a career in the Ontario Public Service, are encouraged to apply.

Job postings are now active and can be viewed at the following website, Ontario.ca/summerstudents.

"This is a fantastic opportunity for local youth to gain skills that are transferrable to the work force. I encourage all students who are interested to apply early to postings that are of interest to them as the closing dates range from January 17th-March 28th." concluded Yurek.