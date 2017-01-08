 Sunday, January 08, 2017  Proportional Viewing Options. 800 1024 1280 1440 1680 1920 Currently Viewing - 1024 ! Port Stanley Weather
News Regional National Events Weather Community Directory Sports Real Estate Classifieds Photos Video Contact Us
Port Stanley Foodland BRENDA JOHNSTON RE/MAX Sales Flowers by Rosita Brian Millar Elgin Chrysler Dodge Jeep click here to viewPort Stanley Beach Hotel for fine beach side accommodations
S / news
More news   -  1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 More news, 345 available.
Summer Student Employment Opportunities
  Constituency Office of Jeff Yurek, MPP  
 A Line in the Sand
 Cold Weather Alert Issued for Elgin County
 Alzheimer Awareness Month
 Summer Student Employment Opportunities 
 If you have it, they will come!
 Ontario 150
 2016 Headlines in Review
 KCCA Issues Watershed Conditions Statement - Water Safety
 Spring 2017 Tree Seedling Program
 2017 World Tubing Championships
 Chambers to Province: Whoa On Cap-and-Trade
 Fined $1,200 for Selling Wild Turkey Eggs
 Planning Meeting Of Council On Monday, December 19th, 2016
 Municipality of Central Elgin Planning Applications Monday, December 19th, 2016
 Parking Restrictions in the County
 Enforcement Blitz Across Southwestern Ontario Finds Most Hunters Obeying Rules
 Acclaimed local author Kelley Armstrong donates $3,500 to Elgin County Library
 A Minor Incident at London International
 Regular Meeting Of Council On Monday, December 12th, 2016
 2016 Black Tie Masquerade Gala Reveals Unprecedented $60,000 Raised!
 Elgin Ballroom Dance Club donates to Christmas Care
 OES - ADAH Chapter 276 donates to STEGH's Great Expansion
 Soup with Santa - Free Event for Families
 Ontario Cancer Screening Performance Report 2016
 Jones New Elgin County Warden for 2017

ST. Thomas - Students within our community will have the opportunity to apply to various summer employment postings within the Ontario Public Service System through the Ontario Youth Job Strategy.

Students looking to gain valuable work experience, exposure to a variety of career areas, ability to improve their language skills, or a chance to network and learn about a career in the Ontario Public Service, are encouraged to apply.

Job postings are now active and can be viewed at the following website, Ontario.ca/summerstudents.

"This is a fantastic opportunity for local youth to gain skills that are transferrable to the work force. I encourage all students who are interested to apply early to postings that are of interest to them as the closing dates range from January 17th-March 28th." concluded Yurek.


Sunday, January 08, 2017 | Welcome Guest! | Login | Home | Terms of Use | RSS Feeds
World's 1st Proportional Viewing News Web Site. February 5, 2008. Copyright © PortStanleyNews.com
Send mail to webmaster@portstanleynews.com with questions or comments about this web site.
Copyright © 2004 - 2017 Port Stanley News.com All Rights Reserved ISSN 1718-8695