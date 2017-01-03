 Tuesday, January 03, 2017  Proportional Viewing Options. 800 1024 1280 1440 1680 1920 Currently Viewing - 1024 ! Port Stanley Weather
Spring 2017 Tree Seedling Program
  Kettle Creek Conservation Authority  
With winter underway, the furthest thing from our minds is planting trees. However, this is the time when placement of orders ensures good selection of stock and proper planning for site preparation. The Kettle Creek Conservation Authority has a wide variety of native tree and shrub seedlings available for Spring 2017 for the low cost of $0.25/seedling.

The Kettle Creek Conservation Authority (KCCA) is offering native and Carolinian tree and shrub species to private landowners in the Kettle Creek watershed. This offer will focus on enhancing interior forest habitat, extending forest corridors and creating windbreaks and stream buffers within the Kettle Creek watershed.

Trees purchased through this program may be planted by the landowner or through KCCA's full planting service. Trees have been preordered and for some species, limited quantities are available. To ensure your trees are planted in Spring 2017, please complete your application early.

Staff would be happy to arrange a site visit with you to help you plan your planting project. Sites over 2.5 acres may be eligible for further price discounts through the 50 Million Tree Program.

We cannot guarantee our Tree Planting Program will exist in the same capacity in years to come, so we are encouraging landowners to contact us now if you are interested in planting trees on your property. Please also feel free to provide our contact information to your neighbours and friends who also may be interested in planting trees on their property.

We look forward to continuing to work with you to improve the environmental conditions of the Kettle Creek watershed.

For more information on KCCA's tree planting program, please contact:
Jeff Lawrence 519‐631‐1270 x231, jeff@kettlecreekconservation.on.ca
Betsy McClure 519‐631‐1270 x229, betsy@kettlecreekconservation.on.ca


