 Ontario 150 

"New Year's festivities are an important opportunity to come together, celebrate
what we have and reflect on what matters in our lives. As we enter Canada's 150th
anniversary, Ontario is uniquely positioned to lead celebrations and take bold steps
forward, embracing the future of our province and country.
Since confederation, Ontario has been a leader. Our 150th anniversary is a chance
for us to remember how incredible this province is, how much we have to be proud
of and what we can accomplish together. It's an opportunity to reflect on our collective
achievements as innovators and leaders - in the arts and culture, in science and
technology, and in sport - and to recognize the values that have shaped our success.
When I travel across our province, I see inclusion, innovation and opportunity.
That's why Ontario is worth celebrating.
Our inclusive spirit is based on a deeply held belief in equality of opportunity
and compassion. Our collection of diverse perspectives, backgrounds and experiences
is an asset that helps our province to grow and evolve.
Our innovators are recognized internationally, and our businesses, educational institutions
and creators are pushing the boundaries of what others think is possible. Our creative
talent is the envy of the world and we are leveraging these assets by building a
strong, sustainable environment for innovation.
The wealth of opportunities in our province inspires people from all over the world.
Many dream of building a life in Ontario. They save and sacrifice to call this province
home and succeed here because of our unwavering commitment to education, tolerance
and equity.
Throughout the year, we will recognize and celebrate these qualities and values
with events and initiatives in every corner of the province that honour our past,
showcase our present and inspire future generations.
We want to ensure that every Ontarian has the opportunity to participate in these
celebrations and are supporting our communities to leave strong economic, social
and cultural and legacies. This support is highlighted by our Community Capital
Program, which will fund infrastructure projects and breathe life into communities;
our Partnership Program, which will engage our youth charting the course for our
future; and our Community Celebration Program, which will feature the events and
festivities warranted by this milestone. Additionally, we will build on the legacy
of the Pan Am and Parapan Am Games by celebrating the ability of sport to heal and
reconcile as we host two international multi-sport events, the North American Indigenous
Games and the Invictus Games.
2017 promises to be memorable and historic for our province. Ontario is Canada's
largest, most diverse and dynamic province with a promising future. As we enter
2017, I'm proud to celebrate all of this in recognition of what it truly means to
be Ontarian and I invite all Ontarians to join in these exciting and inspiring celebrations!"