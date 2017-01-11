 Kettle Creek Conservation Authority urges residents to be cautious around local waterways 

St. Thomas - Kettle Creek Conservation Authority (KCCA) is issuing a watershed conditions statement-water safety for residents of the Kettle Creek Watershed.

As a Colorado low pressure system moves into much of the province today, snowfall from this morning will switch to rain in the afternoon. Temperatures will remain slightly above freezing overnight before cooling off again Wednesday and into Thursday. Kettle Creek watershed is forecast to receive 20-30mm of precipitation.

"Snow data collected today indicate approximately 25-30 mm of water equivalent in the snowpack," says Jennifer Dow, KCCA’s water conservation supervisor. "While the snow does have some capacity to absorb water, runoff may occur should the watershed receive the maximum forecasted rain. This would result in higher stream flows in area streams and rivers resulting in flooding in localized areas."

Residents along Kettle Creek, are advised to carefully monitor their local conditions. KCCA is urging all parents and caregivers to ensure that children do not play along local waterways. Ice conditions on frozen bodies are unsafe. Stream banks may be slippery and unstable.

Updates will be made available if conditions warrant. For further updates log on to www.kettlecreekconservation.on.ca or connect with Kettle Creek Conservation Authority socially on Twitter @KettleCreekCA or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/KettleCreekCa.