 Kettle Creek Conservation Authority urges residents to be cautious around local waterways 

|
St. Thomas - Kettle Creek Conservation Authority (KCCA) is issuing a watershed conditions
statement-water safety for residents of the Kettle Creek Watershed.
As a Colorado low pressure system moves into much of the province today, snowfall
from this morning will switch to rain in the afternoon. Temperatures will remain
slightly above freezing overnight before cooling off again Wednesday and into Thursday.
Kettle Creek watershed is forecast to receive 20-30mm of precipitation.
"Snow data collected today indicate approximately 25-30 mm of water equivalent in
the snowpack," says Jennifer Dow, KCCA’s water conservation supervisor. "While the
snow does have some capacity to absorb water, runoff may occur should the watershed
receive the maximum forecasted rain. This would result in higher stream flows in
area streams and rivers resulting in flooding in localized areas."
Residents along Kettle Creek, are advised to carefully monitor their local conditions.
KCCA is urging all parents and caregivers to ensure that children do not play along
local waterways. Ice conditions on frozen bodies are unsafe. Stream banks may be
slippery and unstable.
Updates will be made available if conditions warrant. For further updates log on
to www.kettlecreekconservation.on.ca or connect with Kettle Creek Conservation Authority
socially on Twitter @KettleCreekCA or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/KettleCreekCa.