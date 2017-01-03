 Tuesday, January 03, 2017  Proportional Viewing Options. 800 1024 1280 1440 1680 1920 Currently Viewing - 1024 ! Port Stanley Weather
News Regional National Events Weather Community Directory Sports Real Estate Classifieds Photos Video Contact Us
Port Stanley Foodland BRENDA JOHNSTON RE/MAX Sales Flowers by Rosita Brian Millar Elgin Chrysler Dodge Jeep click here to viewThe Port Stanley Festival Theatre 2017 Playbill
S / news
More news   -  1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 More news, 344 available.
KCCA Issues Watershed Conditions Statement - Water Safety
  Kettle Creek Conservation Authority  
 Ontario 150
 2016 Headlines in Review
 KCCA Issues Watershed Conditions Statement - Water Safety 
 Spring 2017 Tree Seedling Program
 2017 World Tubing Championships
 Chambers to Province: Whoa On Cap-and-Trade
 Fined $1,200 for Selling Wild Turkey Eggs
 Planning Meeting Of Council On Monday, December 19th, 2016
 Municipality of Central Elgin Planning Applications Monday, December 19th, 2016
 Parking Restrictions in the County
 Enforcement Blitz Across Southwestern Ontario Finds Most Hunters Obeying Rules
 Acclaimed local author Kelley Armstrong donates $3,500 to Elgin County Library
 A Minor Incident at London International
 Regular Meeting Of Council On Monday, December 12th, 2016
 2016 Black Tie Masquerade Gala Reveals Unprecedented $60,000 Raised!
 Elgin Ballroom Dance Club donates to Christmas Care
 OES - ADAH Chapter 276 donates to STEGH's Great Expansion
 Soup with Santa - Free Event for Families
 Ontario Cancer Screening Performance Report 2016
 Jones New Elgin County Warden for 2017
 Canada's Volunteer Awards
 "A FIGHT FOR CANCER"
 Port Stanley BIA General Membership Planning Meeting
 Auditor General's Report Shows Liberals Are Not Managing The Province
 Regular Meeting Of Council On Monday, November 28th, 2016

St. Thomas - Warmer temperatures, melting snow and rain forecast over the next couple of days has prompted Kettle Creek Conservation Authority to issue a Watershed Conditions Statement-Water Safety.

The forecast is predicting 10-25 mm of rainfall over the next couple days. Much of the rain should be absorbed by the snow pack and snowmelt should be light throughout the Kettle Creek watershed.

"The current snowpack measures approximately 30 mm of snow water equivalent across the watershed", says Jennifer Dow, water conservation supervisor. "The water levels in our local creeks and streams are seasonal, with the available capacity to handle any runoff from the forecasted rain or melting snow."

The public is advised to monitor local conditions and take appropriate actions including moving items to higher ground if necessary.

Residents are advised to stay away from ditches and creeks and to exercise caution near reservoirs and ponds as the combination of slippery banks and fast-flowing water is very dangerous. Ice may become unstable and is no longer thick enough to support recreational sports. Parents in particular are encouraged to keep their children away from flood plain areas.

This statement will be in effect until Wednesday, December 28. Creek conditions and weather forecasts will be monitored closely and updates will be issued as warranted.

For further updates connect with Kettle Creek Conservation Authority socially on Twitter @KettleCreekCA or on Facebook @KettleCreekCA

The Kettle Creek Conservation Authority issues three levels of messages:

  • Watershed Conditions Statement (Previously High Water Safety Bulletin): a general notice of weather conditions that could pose a risk to personal safety or which have the potential to lead to flooding. There are two variations of these:
    • Watershed Conditions Statement – Water Safety: High flows, unsafe banks, melting ice or other factors could be dangerous for recreational users such as anglers, canoeists, hikers, children, pets, etc. Flooding is not expected
    • Watershed Conditions Statement – Flood Outlook: Early notice of the potential for flooding based on weather forecasts calling for heavy rain, snow melt, high wind or other conditions that could lead to high runoff, cause ice jams, lakeshore flooding or erosion.
  • Flood Watch (Previously Flood Advisory): Flooding is possible in specific watercourses or municipalities. Municipalities, emergency services and individual landowners in flood-prone areas should prepare.
  • Flood Warning (No change): Flooding is imminent or already occurring in specific watercourses or municipalities. Municipalities and individuals should take action to deal with flood conditions. This may include road closures and evacuations.

Tuesday, January 03, 2017 | Welcome Guest! | Login | Home | Terms of Use | RSS Feeds
World's 1st Proportional Viewing News Web Site. February 5, 2008. Copyright © PortStanleyNews.com
Send mail to webmaster@portstanleynews.com with questions or comments about this web site.
Copyright © 2004 - 2017 Port Stanley News.com All Rights Reserved ISSN 1718-8695