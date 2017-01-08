|
Winter is a slow time in Port Stanley, especially after the Christmas holidays,
which makes it a perfect time to do research on some new ideas. The most obvious
finding that I came across during this ongoing project, was the fact best described
by this short phrase "If you have it, they will come!". Now, you can read many meanings
into that phrase, but for me, right now, there is only one. I'm talking about Port
Stanley's Main Beach, and the Port Stanley West Breakwater, also known as the Pier,
with all the new, and rehabilitated features which makes it quite unique in the
area.
History showed us that Port Stanley thrived in the past because it's location, having
good access to Lake Erie, and being in close proximity to many major market centers.
The London and Port Stanley Railway was built with that phrase, "If you have it,
they will come!", in mind, because it was easy to gain access to the Lake Erie shipping
network that existed at the time. Prosperity in the area had it's ups and downs,
but it was always due to this transportation link between London and Port Stanley,
and the now growing Tourism industry.
In 1921 the London and Port Stanley Railway broke a record with over a million rider-trips
to Port Stanley, a respectable number, even when compared to the number of todays
visiting tourists. The Tourist industry grew by leaps and bounds because of new
investments, and the vision of satisfying the needs of the Tourist while staying
in Port Stanley. The variety was endless, with legendary milestones such as the Inclined
Railway, electric railway, bathhouses, boardwalk, and the Stork Club. Over time,
the many advantages that Port Stanley had gained, one by one, would after awhile,
be lost because of forever changing times.
When Central Elgin took over the Port Stanley Harbour lands, they had big shoes
to fill, trying to find ways to give the Port Stanley Harbour a makeover that results
in a taste of the fortunes made in times gone past. But one noticeable element that
has been a common link to success from Port Stanley's famous past to even today,
is location, and what draws people here. Even with the freezing cold, and wind gusts
over 50 kilometers per hour, you still see people on the beach, on the Pier, taking
a glimpse, a picture, or video, to quench their infatuation of our legendary Port
Stanley Beach. Past history shows us the way, and points in the direction that variety
satisfies the visitor the most, and gives the best chances for success.
|