 Chambers to Province: Whoa On Cap-and-Trade 

A group of 20 Chambers of Commerce across Ontario are calling for a deferral of
the Provincial Government's Cap and Trade program scheduled to be implemented January
1, citing high costs of the program layered on top of skyrocketing electricity prices,
lack of sector by sector economic impact and a change in policy direction in the
United States.
The St. Thomas & District Chamber has joined with colleagues across Ontario to support
the call to defer, in response to growing concerns raised by Members. Bob Hammersley,
Chamber President & CEO, says he has heard from far too many businesses that are
very worried about the potential impact. "With the federal imposition of a carbon
tax not slated until 2018, and other global unknowns including the post-election
actions of the U.S. – our biggest trading partner – we struggle with the logic or
need to add another tax burden so hastily. Giving market currency to carbon is a
necessary step, but our policies must capture our global reality. Due to the aggressive
campaign on carbon here, firms could relocate to lower-cost countries. Canada has
seen more than 150 firms close or relocate since 2008, affecting almost 30,000 jobs.
St. Thomas and District was among the hardest hit in the last downturn and the Chamber
wants to do everything possible to avoid taking steps backward."
In Ontario, since 2004, electricity prices have increased by 383%, from a flat rate
of 4.7 cents a kilowatt hour to 18 cents a kilowatt hour at peak times. The introduction
of the cap and trade system will add further charges on natural gas, gasoline and
diesel fuel that will be keenly felt by every individual and business in Ontario.
The Chambers feel the unintended impact of Ontario's cap and trade is to encourage
removal of jobs and investment from clean grids like Ontario to much dirtier grids
in the U.S. and elsewhere,
Despite repeated requests, we still have not received a sector by sector economic
impact analysis and given that President-Elect Trump and a vast majority of states
seem unlikely to participate in the cap and trade program, Chambers across Ontario
request that the Ontario government delay the implementation of the cap and trade
program for at least one year.
Background Information
Ontario Auditor General's Latest Report
Some of the main concerns cited in the Auditor General's Report are:
- The cap-and-trade system will result in only a small portion of the required greenhouse-gas
reductions needed to meet Ontario's 2020 target.
- Cap and trade is expected to bring higher electricity prices, which may lead people
to switch to cheaper natural gas—a fossil fuel that also produces greenhouse gases.
Between 2017 and 2020, the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change plans to spend
up to $1.32 billion of cap-and-trade revenues to address this issue. The Action
Plan indicates that this will result in 3 Mt (megatonnes) of reductions. However,
neither the Ministry nor the provincial agency that oversees Ontario's electricity
system could show how they arrived at the 3-Mt estimate. In addition, the $1.32
billion is expected to have only a small impact on reducing the expected electricity
price increases. In particular, electricity prices are projected to increase by 14%
for businesses and 25% for households; after applying the $1.32 billion, businesses
will still face a 13% increase and households 23%.
- No plan for achieving renewable natural gas goal.
- Climate Change Action Plan commits about $1 billion to previously approved initiatives:
some initiatives were approved years before the Action Plan was created. By including
these projects in the Action Plan, the Province has found an alternative way to
fund their costs— but will not achieve any additional emissions reductions
- Under the linked system, Ontario's cap does not actually control the amount of greenhouse
gases that can be emitted in Ontario: Because Ontario has chosen to link with California
and Quebec, Ontario may exceed its own emissions cap if Ontario emitters decide
to purchase allowances from Quebec or California. The cap on emissions set by the
Ontario government consequently does not actually control Ontario emissions.
LIST OF PARTICIPATING CHAMBERS
Ajax Pickering Chamber of Commerce
Burlington Chamber of Commerce
Chatham-Kent Chamber of Commerce
Greater Kitchener Waterloo Chamber
Greater Peterborough Chamber of Commerce
Greater Sudbury Chamber of Commerce
Hamilton Chamber of Commerce
Ingersoll Chamber of Commerce
Kingston Chamber of Commerce
London Chamber of Commerce
North Bay & District Chamber of Commerce
Northwestern Ontario Associated Chambers of Commerce
Newmarket Chamber of Commerce
Sault Ste Marie Chamber of Commerce
Sarnia Lambton Chamber of Commerce
St. Thomas & District Chamber of Commerce
Thunder Bay Chamber of Commerce
Tillsonburg District Chamber of Commerce
Timmins Chamber of Commerce
Windsor-Essex Chamber of Commerce
R. W. (Bob) Hammersley
President & CEO
St. Thomas & District Chamber of Commerce
115 – 300 South Edgeware Road
St. Thomas, ON N5P 4L1
519-631-1981 Extension 524
www.stthomaschamber.on.ca
