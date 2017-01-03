

St. Thomas, ON – Less than a year ago, 39 teams - most dressed in elaborate costumes - descended on the majestic Kettle Creek Valley in St. Thomas, Ontario, to compete in the first-ever, entirely no skills necessary, World Tubing Championships. The 2016 World Tubing Championships combined the pursuit of worldwide winter sporting glory with supporting the care of a community's most vulnerable newborns, raising more than $60,000 to renovate our award-winning Hospital's Special Care Nursery. Winter is no longer coming, it's here! And with it, the RETURN OF THE WORLDS! Yes, the 2017 World Tubing Championships are once again set to take place at the McCaig Family International Tubing Park. Described as “a no skills necessary event” the World Tubing Championships is open to just 60 teams of four raising $1,000 each. Presented by Impressions Printing, and supported throughout the community by great local businesses including McDonald's and Callon-Dietz, the 2017 World Tubing Championships is a seriously unserious fundraiser to support the purchase of a state-of-the-art CT Scanner. WHAT: A one-of-a-kind, no skills necessary Snow Tubing Competition set in the majestic Kettle Creek Valley, surrounded by roaring fires and roasting s'mores, all in support of OUR award-winning Hospital WHEN: Saturday, February 18th, 2017 and Sunday, February 19th, 2017. WHERE: The McCaig Family International Tubing Park – Sunset Drive and Bush Line in St. Thomas, Ontario WHY: We are raising money to purchase a state-of-the-art CT scanner for our redeveloped hospital HOW: Whether you want to cheers on those pursuing winter sporting glory, or take part in the competition yourself, The Worlds is open to everyone who believes in the power of community! SPECTATORS: It is once again free to attend the World Tubing Championships. In fact, we are offering free shuttles from Elgin Mall, free s'mores, free fireworks thanks to Railway City Tourism, and free entertainment throughout the weekend, including local country star, Genevieve Fisher! PARTICIPANTS: Teams of four will raise $1,000 to compete for the prestigious title of World Champion. Teams can pay to participate, or fundraise the entire amount. Any gift over $20 is eligible for a charitable tax receipt. Visit www.TheWorlds.ca to learn more. BY THE #S: >$60,000 raised

39 teams

300,000 online event media impressions

2 - # of fire eaters and bag pipers

0 – amount of snow on the ground one week prior to the event

1 - # of special care nurseries renovated 2017 EVENT PARTNERS: Impressions Printing

Steelway Building Systems

Callon-Dietz

Dowler-Karn

Streib Trucking

Diply.com

Railway City Tourism

JWA Group

EllisDon

SOS Bins

H. Broer Equipment & Services

McDonald's St. Thomas

Geerlinks Home Hardware

My Fireplace & Coad

myFM 94.1

The St. Thomas Weekly

