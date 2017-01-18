 Would U Rather 



Elgin St. Thomas Public Health launches "wouldurather…" to support young adults to become smoke free St. Thomas, Ontario, January 18th 2017 Young adults in Ontario currently have the highest smoking prevalence at 18.4% compared to the general population at 16.1%. In partnership with Leave The Pack Behind, Elgin St. Thomas Public Health is promoting the 6-week wouldurather… contest to young adults who live in Elgin County. Wouldurather… is a contest that is held annually to support young adults in their efforts to quit or cut back on their tobacco use, to refrain from using tobacco or alternative tobacco products while drinking, or to remain tobacco-free. This year, participants have the chance to win grand prizes worth up to $5,000. "Compared to older adults, young adults use tobacco at higher rates. Young adults are also more likely to want to quit and make more quit attempts each year" says Leigh Ann Darling, Health Promoter. Last year, more than 8,600 young adults across Ontario entered the wouldurather… contest! Research suggests that up to 20% of individuals who enter the contest will quit smoking, when compared with a 5% success rate when individuals quit on their own. Leave The Pack Behind recognizes that not everyone is ready to quit smoking entirely, which is why the wouldurather… contest offers the opportunity for contestants to choose from one of four categories. Young adults can quit smoking entirely (Quit For Good), cut their smoking in half (Keep The Count) or refrain from smoking any time they are drinking or socializing (Party Without The Smoke). Individuals who don't smoke can also enter the contest by pledging to remain smoke free (Don't Start and Win). All contestants have the option to identify a "buddy" who will act as social support for the duration of the contest and contestants will receive support emails tailored to their goal. Wouldurather… is available to all young adults ages 18-29 who are residents of Ontario. Registration is open at wouldurather.ca until January 22nd, 2017 at 11:59 pm. Leave The Pack Behind is an age-tailored tobacco control initiative offered year-round in Ontario. Funded by the Government of Ontario with generous prize support provided by the makers of Thrive and Habitrol, the wouldurather... contest aims to motivate and encourage young adult Ontarians to live tobacco-free lives.

