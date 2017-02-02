 Vecchio Meets with Municipal Leaders and Councillors from Across EML 

In the Photo: Front Row: Bob Purcell, Grant Jones,

Don Leitch, Wendell Graves, Bernie Wiehle,

Back Row: Greg Currie, Jennifer Reynaert, Dave Mennill,

Michelle Casavecchia-Somers, Stewart Findlater, Kevin Loveland,

Karen Vecchio, Dave Marr, Scott Gawley and Jim Maudsley.

Missing from photo is Heather Jackson and Adam Thompson.

January 26, 2016 - St. Thomas, ON - Karen Vecchio, Member of Parliament for Elgin-Middlesex-London (EML) and Official Opposition Critic for Families, Children and Social Development, met with Municipal Leaders from across the riding to discuss issues of importance to each municipality.

Vecchio has been working hard representing her constituents in Elgin-Middlesex-London hosting a variety of meetings throughout the riding. In advance of yesterday's meeting with Municipal Leaders, Vecchio asked her constituents to provide input and suggested topics for discussion during the meeting.

"We had very productive discussions with the Mayors and Municipal Councillors in my riding," said Vecchio. "Discussing a variety of important issues affecting all corners of EML."

The discussion focused on infrastructure and the broad needs of both urban and rural residents. The participants also deliberated issues relating to safety and security; employment; support for seniors, low-income families, newcomers, and new and expanding businesses. The possible renegotiation of NAFTA and the impact that on Southwestern Ontario was also examined.

Vecchio looks forward to bringing the concerns of EML Municipalities back to Ottawa and continuing to work hard on behalf of all her constituents in Elgin-Middlesex-London.