 Thursday, February 02, 2017  Proportional Viewing Options. 800 1024 1280 1440 1680 1920 Currently Viewing - 1024 ! Port Stanley Weather
News Regional National Events Weather Community Directory Sports Real Estate Classifieds Photos Video Contact Us
Port Stanley Foodland BRENDA JOHNSTON RE/MAX Sales Flowers by Rosita Brian Millar Elgin Chrysler Dodge Jeep click here to view Luxury Apartment for Rent in Port Stanley
News / news
More news   -  1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 More news, 349 available.
Vecchio Meets with Municipal Leaders and Councillors from Across EML
  Constituency Office of Karen Vecchio, MP  
 Eating Disorders Awareness Week
 Time to complain about your taxes is running out
 Elgin County Community Satisfaction Survey Helps
 Vecchio Meets with Municipal Leaders and Councillors from Across EML 
 Port Stanley Harbour Budget
 Central Elgin Regular Meeting Of Council On Monday, January 23rd, 2017
 Warden Gerry Marshall elected Chair of Western Ontario Wardens' Caucus (WOWC)
 Air is cleaner, Ontarians healthier since Ontario shut down coal
 Construction starting for Rescue Boat Boathouse in Hofhuis Park
 Free parent conference offers strategies for managing childhood and adolescent anxiety
 Would U Rather
 Celebrating 100 Years Of Women's Right To Vote
 Spring Dream Lottery in Port Stanley
 Knights of Columbus - local healthcare crusaders!
 Member of Provincial Parliament Jeff Yurek looks ahead to 2018 provincial election
 KCCA issues a watershed conditions statement: flood outlook
 Employers are being asked to be part of the solution
 Ontario PC Health Critic Jeff Yurek on the FAO Report
 Kettle Creek Conservation Authority urges residents to be cautious around local waterways
 Central Elgin Regular Meeting Of Council On Monday, January 9th, 2017
 A Line in the Sand
 Cold Weather Alert Issued for Elgin County
 Alzheimer Awareness Month
 Summer Student Employment Opportunities
 If you have it, they will come!
In the Photo: Front Row: Bob Purcell, Grant Jones,
Don Leitch, Wendell Graves, Bernie Wiehle,
Back Row: Greg Currie, Jennifer Reynaert, Dave Mennill,
Michelle Casavecchia-Somers, Stewart Findlater, Kevin Loveland,
Karen Vecchio, Dave Marr, Scott Gawley and Jim Maudsley.
Missing from photo is Heather Jackson and Adam Thompson.

January 26, 2016 - St. Thomas, ON - Karen Vecchio, Member of Parliament for Elgin-Middlesex-London (EML) and Official Opposition Critic for Families, Children and Social Development, met with Municipal Leaders from across the riding to discuss issues of importance to each municipality.

Vecchio has been working hard representing her constituents in Elgin-Middlesex-London hosting a variety of meetings throughout the riding. In advance of yesterday's meeting with Municipal Leaders, Vecchio asked her constituents to provide input and suggested topics for discussion during the meeting.

"We had very productive discussions with the Mayors and Municipal Councillors in my riding," said Vecchio. "Discussing a variety of important issues affecting all corners of EML."

The discussion focused on infrastructure and the broad needs of both urban and rural residents. The participants also deliberated issues relating to safety and security; employment; support for seniors, low-income families, newcomers, and new and expanding businesses. The possible renegotiation of NAFTA and the impact that on Southwestern Ontario was also examined.

Vecchio looks forward to bringing the concerns of EML Municipalities back to Ottawa and continuing to work hard on behalf of all her constituents in Elgin-Middlesex-London.


Thursday, February 02, 2017 | Welcome Guest! | Login | Home | Terms of Use | RSS Feeds
World's 1st Proportional Viewing News Web Site. February 5, 2008. Copyright © PortStanleyNews.com
Send mail to webmaster@portstanleynews.com with questions or comments about this web site.
Copyright © 2004 - 2017 Port Stanley News.com All Rights Reserved ISSN 1718-8695