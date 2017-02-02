 Time to complain about your taxes is running out 

|
Tired of seeing how your taxes are spent in Central Elgin, your time to complain
about it is running out. The deadline to go public is Wednesday, February 8th, 2017
for an opportunity to voice your opinion on the Central Elgin 2017 Municipal Budget.
The Notice of Intention to Adopt Municipal Budget is a public notice from the Corporation
of the Municipality of Central Elgin website.
Notice of Intention to Adopt Municipal Budget
TAKE NOTICE that pursuant to the provisions of Section 251 of the Municipal Act,
2001, and By-law No. 972 of The Corporation of the Municipality of Central Elgin,
the Council of The Corporation of the Municipality of Central Elgin intends to pass
by-laws to adopt the 2017 Budget for the Municipality, including sanitary sewage
and water services, at its regular meeting of Monday, February 13th, 2017 at 7:30
p.m. in the Council Chambers of the Elgin County Administration Building, 450 Sunset
Drive, Municipality of Central Elgin.
AND FURTHER TAKE NOTICE that Council shall hear at the said meeting any person,
or by his/her counsel, solicitor or agent, who wishes to make representation respecting
the proposed budgets. The Council shall only hold such hearing for applications
received by the Chief Administrative Officer/Clerk or the Deputy Clerk on or before
Wednesday, February 8th, 2017.
ADDITIONAL INFORMATION relating to the proposed budget is available for inspection
in the Municipality's offices in the Elgin County Administration Building during
normal office hours, Monday to Friday excluding statutory holidays, from 8:30 a.m.
to 4:30 p.m. Specific inquiries can be directed to Karen DePrest, Director of Financial
Services/Treasurer (519) 631-4860, Ext 273 or
kdeprest@centralelgin.org.
DATED at the Municipality of Central Elgin this 28th day of January, 2017.
Donald N. Leitch
Chief Administrative Officer & Clerk
Thursday, January 26, 2017 - 2:30 p.m.