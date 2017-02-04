

Two Port Stanley residents, Ruth and Harvey Easton, have embarked on a journey to provide fresh locally grown vegetables to the local community. Their new business venture, The Urban Farm located at 150 Burwell Road, St. Thomas had its Grand Opening on Wednesday February 1st, 2017, with the Mayor of St. Thomas, Heather Jackson, assisting in the ribbon cutting ceremony. This new venture got started because of a lost job at a hospital, and by following a passion for gardening. With a little luck, Ruth found the perfect place to get started with this idea, getting all the necessary training to be able to design, and build a vertical hydroponic growing system. This simple growing process, begins with seeds placed in a specialized peat moss plug that allows for root development, in a flooded mini greenhouse style container, that sits on a heated table for a week while the seed germination process takes place. The next step takes approximately two weeks with the seedling trays getting transferred to flood trays where the seedlings are exposed to light for sixteen hours a day, and watered twice a day with a mixture of water and nutrients. The final step takes approximately four weeks and that starts once the seedlings are large enough to be transplanted into the vertical growing towers, which use gravity in a closed loop circulation system which pumps nutrients to the top of the towers, and slowly filters through the matrix in the towers to feed plants. Right now The Urban Farm has romaine lettuce, basil, bok choy, Swiss chard, arugula, parsley, kale, and broccoli growing, so if your looking for some high quality organic vegetables and herbs, there's a new place in town at 150 Burwell Road, St. Thomas.

